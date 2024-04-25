UAE

Marhaba Auctions offers up to Dh10,000 cashback on any purchase for all UAE residents with a flooded car

The cashback is valid until May 12

Published: Thu 25 Apr 2024, 12:01 PM

Marhaba Auctions, the largest live car auction in the UAE, has announced that all UAE residents affected by the recent floods qualify for up to Dh10,000 cashback on the purchase of a replacement car at any Marhaba Auctions branch until May 12.

We understand the challenging circumstances faced by residents and businesses in the UAE, who have suffered substantial losses during this period. We want to do our part to help the community," said Zubair Rashidi, executive director of Marhaba Auctions.


This offer is open to all UAE residents with a flooded car. To take advantage of this offer, residents are encouraged to attend any live auction or register on the Marhaba Auctions website to bid and win a car. Bidders must present a damage certificate in their name issued by the police at the time of payment to qualify for the cashback offer.

The cashback amount is based on the table below:


Value of Car Purchased in the AuctionCashback
Up to Dh25,000Dh1,500
Dh25,001 to Dh50,000Dh2,500
Dh50,001 to Dh125,000Dh5,000
Dh125,001 to Dh200,000Dh7,500
Above Dh200,000Dh10,000

For more information, please visit www.marhabaauctions.com or call 800 622.


