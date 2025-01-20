Malayalee-owned Emirates First recognised as 'Best Business Consultant in the UAE'

Jamad Usman, CEO of Emirates First, and Rashid Sahoo, operations director of SHAMS Free Zone, formalising their partnership with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding.

Emirates First, headed by Malayalee entrepreneur Jamad Usman, has been recognised as the Best Business Consultancy in the UAE for 2024 by Sharjah Media City Free Zone (SHAMS). The award highlights the company's exceptional performance, having facilitated the highest number of business setups in the past year.

In a significant move, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for 2025 was signed by Jamad Usman, CEO, Emirates First and Rashid Sahoo, free zone operations director at SHAMS.

Emirates First issued 4,800 business licenses last year and has set an ambitious target of 7,000 licenses for this year. To support this goal, the company has introduced a special offer of Dh2,025 for aspiring entrepreneurs.

Usman emphasised that Emirates First offers exclusive packages for individuals from Kerala and other parts of India who wish to set up businesses in the UAE. The company is renowned for its efficiency, providing business licenses within a day and visas by the fourth day. With over a decade of experience in the industry, Usman has established Emirates First as a top-tier service provider.

As a platinum member of SHAMS Free Zone, Emirates First offers unparalleled benefits for new businesses. The company provides assistance to entrepreneurs even without local sponsors, physical office spaces, or full-time availability. Flexible payment plans for license fees and full ownership of businesses, along with maximum visa quotas, are key features of their service. Emirates First supports over 800 types of licenses, including general trading, e-commerce, advertising, event management, and foodstuff trading. The company has expanded its operations beyond the UAE, with offices in London and the United States, and has recently established a presence in India. According to a report from Sharjah's Statistics and Community Development Department, Sharjah achieved a 6.5 per cent growth rate last year, with the GDP reaching Dh145.2 billion, up from Dh136.4 billion in 2022. This reflects the region's growing attractiveness, bolstered by contributions from entities like Sharjah Media City. Entrepreneurs seeking assistance from Emirates First can take advantage of their 100 per cent ownership model and visa quotas. The company continues to pave the way for startups by offering accessible and efficient business solutions.

For services in India, Emirates First can be contacted at +919633348181 and in UAE +971 54 206 1005.