Malabar Gold & Diamonds unveils ‘Artistry’: A branded jewellery show at Bur Dubai and Meena Bazaar showrooms

Malabar Gold & Diamonds, one of the world’s leading jewellery brands, is proud to announce the launch of its much-anticipated ‘Artistry’ show across its three prominent showrooms in Bur Dubai. Running from December 27 to January 5, this exclusive jewellery exhibition promises to be a feast for jewellery enthusiasts, showcasing exquisite and never-before-seen designs in gold, diamond, and precious gemstone jewellery.

The Artistry show features a wide range of meticulously crafted necklaces, bangles, rings, and earrings that highlight the brand’s commitment to creativity, quality, and timeless elegance. "We are delighted to bring the Artistry show to our three showrooms in Bur Dubai," said Shamlal Ahamed, managing director of international operations, Malabar Gold & Diamonds. "This exhibition reflects our dedication to delivering exceptional craftsmanship and innovation in jewellery design. We warmly invite all jewellery enthusiasts in Dubai to experience this unique event and take advantage of exclusive offers, including the opportunity to exchange their diamond jewellery for our latest creations." Malabar Gold & Diamonds has also announced exciting offers as part of its Artistry Show. Customers can enjoy free cash vouchers worth Dh100 with every diamond and precious gem jewellery purchase of Dh3,000 or more. Additionally, they can exchange their old 916 gold jewellery, purchased from any store, without incurring any loss.

The Artistry Show will be held at Malabar Gold & Diamonds showrooms in Dubai, located at Al Fahidi Street in Al Souq Al Kabeer, Meena Bazaar on Cosmos Lane near Dubai Museum, and Shop No. 1 opposite Habib Bank AG Zurich on Al Fahidi Street in Al Souq Al Kabeer.