Malabar Gold & Diamonds offers free gold coins on gold jewellery purchase

Malabar Gold & Diamonds has elevated its festive season offers in preparation for Dhanteras and Diwali, presenting customers with free gold coins on gold jewellery purchases.
The limited period offers, which is valid across all Malabar Gold & Diamonds showrooms across the UAE from October 26 to 29, will provide customers with the opportunity to get free gold coins on the purchase of gold jewellery worth Dh3,000. As part of the ongoing offer that has been running across Malabar Gold & Diamonds showrooms, customers are eligible for free gold coins on the purchase of diamond and precious gem jewellery worth Dh3,000 and above.
“The rise in gold price that the market has witnessed over the past week is further testament to the incredible position that gold has as a safe haven asset. As Dhanteras approaches, a time when many of our customers choose to invest in gold as a symbol of prosperity and good fortune, we are excited to provide free gold coins with every gold jewellery purchase,” said Shamlal Ahamed, MD —International Operations, Malabar Gold & Diamonds.