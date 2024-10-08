Malabar Gold & Diamonds launches two renovated showrooms in Kuwait and UAE

Malabar Gold & Diamonds, the world’s 6th largest jewellery retailer with an expansive presence of over 360 showrooms across 13 countries, has further strengthened their retail presence in Kuwait and the UAE with the relaunch of two of their flagship showrooms in the region. The launches are a part of the ambitious expansion plan that the brand has unveiled to launch 20 showrooms globally in October.

In Kuwait, Malabar Gold & Diamonds unveiled its newly expanded and renovated showroom at Lulu Hypermarket in Al Rai, catering to the evolving tastes of jewelry enthusiasts in the region. The grand inauguration was led by Bollywood actor and brand ambassador Anil Kapoor, along with Shamlal Ahamed, managing director of international operations, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, Abdul Salam K P, vice chairman of Malabar Group, Afsal K M, zonal head for Kuwait, and other senior management, customers, and well-wishers.

Meanwhile, in the UAE, the brand celebrated the renovation and restyling of its showroom in the Dubai Gold Souq, which now holds the distinction of being the largest jewellery showroom in the area. The inauguration was conducted by Malabar Group chairman M P Ahammed, alongside Shamlal Ahamed, Abdul Salam K P, and other senior management, customers, and well-wishers.

"Our global expansion plan of opening 20 new showrooms in October aligns with Malabar Gold & Diamonds' larger vision of becoming the world’s leading jewellery retailer. Over the last 30 years, we have significantly expanded our global presence, driven by our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional quality jewellery in a sustainable and responsible manner. While the expansion plans for this month are undoubtedly ambitious, we are confident in our ability to achieve them. Though this is a momentous time for the brand, I am particularly excited about the upcoming openings, especially the launch of our flagship showroom in Los Angeles, USA. As we continue to reach new milestones, I want to take this opportunity to thank our loyal customers around the world for their trust and support, which has made all of this possible," commented M P Ahammed.

Among the upcoming inaugurations, the most prominent will be Malabar Gold & Diamonds' flagship showroom in Los Angeles, USA. This will be the brand's 5th and largest showroom in the USA. Internationally, Malabar Gold & Diamonds will further strengthen its already significant presence in the UAE, Qatar, and KSA with new showrooms set to open in Muweilah, Sharjah; Muaither, Qatar; and Nakheel Mall, Saudi Arabia. The brand is also planning to open its 6th showroom in the USA, located in Atlanta, Georgia. In India, the expansion plan includes the launch of three showrooms in Uttar Pradesh, 2 showrooms in Rajasthan and one showroom each in Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, West Bengal, and Punjab. "Our entire operation at Malabar Gold & Diamonds is centered around delivering an unparalleled jewellery shopping experience to our customers, while upholding the highest standards of responsibility and sustainability. To achieve this, we have continually refined our processes to ensure that every piece of jewellery in our showrooms is not only 100 per cent pure in terms of metal quality, but also ethically sourced. The newly revamped showrooms in Kuwait and the UAE, along with the 5 showrooms we have launched in India, exemplify our unwavering commitment to being a responsible jeweller. We are confident that our customers will appreciate and embrace the enhanced experience offered at these world-class showrooms. Moving forward, the expansion we have charted will also be in line with our ethos of sustainability and responsibility," said Abdul Salam K P.

"I am extremely excited about the relaunch of our newly revamped showrooms in Kuwait and the UAE, as part of our continuous efforts to strengthen our presence in key markets. Internationally, we are set to open five new showrooms in October, with the most significant being the launch of our 5th and largest showroom in the USA, located in Los Angeles. Additionally, we will be expanding further with new showrooms in the UAE, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia, along with strengthening our footprint in North America by launching our 6th showroom in the USA, in Atlanta, Georgia. Across all of these showrooms, our focus remains on delivering an unparalleled jewellery shopping experience, while championing the "Make in India; Market to the World" initiative. As we pursue geographical diversification, we are also committed to evolving our product portfolio with the introduction of the Arab Value Chain and Western Value Chain jewellery collections,” commented Shamlal Ahamed.