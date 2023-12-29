Malabar Gold & Diamonds continues its expansion drive in India

Mrs Ashwini Jagtap, MLA from Chinchwad constituency, inaugurating the new showroom in the presence of Fanzeem Ahamed and other management team members from Malabar Gold & Diamonds.

Published: Fri 29 Dec 2023, 3:02 PM

Malabar Gold & Diamonds, the sixth largest jewellery retailer globally with over 335 showrooms across 12 countries, has launched its new showroom in Pune, Maharashtra at Wakad.

Located at the Phoenix Mall Of The Millennium in Wakad, the expansive showroom has further strengthened Malabar Gold & Diamonds’ retail footprint in Pune by taking the store tally to 7.

The showroom was inaugurated by Mrs Ashwini Jagtap, MLA from Chinchwad constituency, in the presence of Fanzeem Ahamed, regional head (west zone) of Malabar Gold & Diamonds, other management team members from Malabar Gold & Diamonds, other dignitaries, customers and well-wishers.

Spread over 2,000sqft, the Wakad store offers an extensive array of bridal, traditional, contemporary, and lightweight jewellery in gold, diamonds, precious gemstones, and platinum. It also showcases jewellery from Malabar Gold & Diamonds' popular sub-brands, including Mine Diamond jewellery, Era uncut diamond jewellery, Divine Indian heritage jewellery, Ethnix handcrafted antique jewellery collections, and Precia precious gemstone jewellery and collections like Zoul lifestyle jewellery and Viraz Polki jewellery, to name a few. Apart from unparalleled design variety, the store also offers its customers a world-class shopping experience.

Commenting on the launch of the Wakad store, M.P. Ahammed, chairman of Malabar Group, said: "We are excited to launch our new store at Wakad. The store further strengthens our association with Pune. I would like to thank the people of Maharashtra for making Malabar Gold & Diamonds a household name and the most sought-after jeweller. The new store underlines our continued focus on serving jewellery buyers in Maharashtra with unmatched transparency in quality and pricing. We welcome all to visit our new store at Wakad for an extraordinary jewellery-buying experience."

Malabar Gold & Diamonds is renowned globally for offering an unparalleled jewellery buying experience with convenience, and customer-friendly policies along with the ‘Malabar Promise’ of incomparable quality and service assurance. Malabar Promise includes a transparent price tag indicating stone weight, net weight and stone charge of the jewellery, assured lifetime maintenance from any of the showrooms across 12 countries, guaranteed buyback, IGI and GIA-certified diamonds ensuring 28-point quality check of global standards, 100 per cent value on gold exchange, 100 per cent value on diamond exchange, 100 per cent 916 hallmarked jewellery, responsible sourcing, fair price policy and fair labour practices.