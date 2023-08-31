Major changes in Caribbean Citizenship by Investment

Published: Thu 31 Aug 2023, 10:06 AM

There have been some momentous changes made to the Caribbean Citizenship-by-Investment programmes. This is across Dominica, St Kitts and Nevis and Grenada. RIF Trust has been keeping a close eye on the proceedings.

As a government-approved agent with over 6,000 successful clients and their families for Residency and Citizenship by Investment, RIF Trust is a global business. They have 120+ offices around the world. Together with Latitude, they form Latitude Group and operate in more than 20 countries. They can advise their international clientele in 14 different languages.

Dominica Developments

The catalyst for CBI programme updates came following a US-Caribbean CBI roundtable. Caribbean Prime Ministers met with a US Government delegation. They agreed on six principles:

Not to process applications from persons who have been denied from other CBI jurisdictions.

Mandatory online or in-person interviews.

Further check led by the Financial Intelligence Unit of its respective country.

Annual or every two years adults following internationally-accepted standards.

Retrieval of passports will be assisted by law enforcement.

Suspend processing applications from Russian and Belarusian applicants.

On July 19, Dominica was the first country to put these agreements into action. They announced increased due diligence and a mandatory interview for the main applicant and all dependants over sixteen years of age.

On this same day, the UK House of Commons published a Statement of Changes for their Immigration Rules. From this date, citizens of Dominica will be required to apply for a travel visa if visiting the United Kingdom.

St Kitts and Nevis Doubles Their Pricing

St Kitts and Nevis was also quick to revolutionise their CBI programme. They announced on July 27 that they were replacing their Sustainable Growth Fund with the Sustainable Island State Contribution.

Effective immediately, the donation option increased from $125,000 to $250,000 for single applicants. It now also costs $300,000 for a couple and $350,000 for a family of four for the Sustainable Island State Contribution.

Meanwhile, the real estate option increased from a minimum of $200,000 to $400,000 with a seven year holding period. The private single-family home option also increased to $800,000.

In addition, St Kitts and Nevis also announced a series of additional changes, including:

Due diligence fees have increased.

Siblings and grandparents are no longer able to apply as eligible dependants.

The minimum age for parents has increased to 65.

Mandatory interviews are in effect including those currently in the process who have not been issued their Certificate of Registration (COR).

Processing times have officially increased to four (4) months.

A Certificate of Registration (COR) to be collected either in St Kitts & Nevis or at an Embassy or Consulate abroad.

The addition of dependants for applications already being processed will no longer be allowed. Additions will only be accepted after a period of 90 days has elapsed after the primary application has been approved and the relevant COR(s) issued.

The concept of 'financial sponsorship' or a benefactor, is not supported by the Regulations. Therefore, effective immediately, “financially sponsored" applications will not be accepted by the Citizenship by Investment Unit.

Grenada Mandatory Interviews

On August 1, Grenada announced similar mandatory interviews for all applicants seventeen years of age and over effective September 1.

What’s Next?

RIF Trust anticipates that investors can expect further changes in the Caribbean to be announced over the coming months.

