How fäm Properties’ customer-centric approach is shaping the future of Dubai's real estate
With 7,500 happy clients, fäm holds an outstanding 4.9 rating, solidifying its status as the most esteemed and reliable firm in Dubai's real estate market
There have been some momentous changes made to the Caribbean Citizenship-by-Investment programmes. This is across Dominica, St Kitts and Nevis and Grenada. RIF Trust has been keeping a close eye on the proceedings.
As a government-approved agent with over 6,000 successful clients and their families for Residency and Citizenship by Investment, RIF Trust is a global business. They have 120+ offices around the world. Together with Latitude, they form Latitude Group and operate in more than 20 countries. They can advise their international clientele in 14 different languages.
Dominica Developments
The catalyst for CBI programme updates came following a US-Caribbean CBI roundtable. Caribbean Prime Ministers met with a US Government delegation. They agreed on six principles:
On July 19, Dominica was the first country to put these agreements into action. They announced increased due diligence and a mandatory interview for the main applicant and all dependants over sixteen years of age.
On this same day, the UK House of Commons published a Statement of Changes for their Immigration Rules. From this date, citizens of Dominica will be required to apply for a travel visa if visiting the United Kingdom.
St Kitts and Nevis Doubles Their Pricing
St Kitts and Nevis was also quick to revolutionise their CBI programme. They announced on July 27 that they were replacing their Sustainable Growth Fund with the Sustainable Island State Contribution.
Effective immediately, the donation option increased from $125,000 to $250,000 for single applicants. It now also costs $300,000 for a couple and $350,000 for a family of four for the Sustainable Island State Contribution.
Meanwhile, the real estate option increased from a minimum of $200,000 to $400,000 with a seven year holding period. The private single-family home option also increased to $800,000.
In addition, St Kitts and Nevis also announced a series of additional changes, including:
Grenada Mandatory Interviews
On August 1, Grenada announced similar mandatory interviews for all applicants seventeen years of age and over effective September 1.
What’s Next?
RIF Trust anticipates that investors can expect further changes in the Caribbean to be announced over the coming months.
They recommend that applicants don’t delay and contact them today to apply for their Caribbean Citizenship before prices potentially rise for the remaining Caribbean programmes.
For more information about RIF Trust’s wide range of residency or citizenship-by-investment programmes, visit www.riftrust.com, call +971 4 520 6777 or email contact@riftrust.com.
For more information, please go to www.riftrust.com or www.latitudeworld.com.
With 7,500 happy clients, fäm holds an outstanding 4.9 rating, solidifying its status as the most esteemed and reliable firm in Dubai's real estate market
COP28 highlights the transformative role of AI in addressing climate change and enhancing decision-making
Integrating the youth could open doors for new ideas and perspectives
The National Day menu is valid until December 10
This partnership marks a significant milestone for Arakkal, blending elegance and expertise with the captivating charm of Motwani
Under Dr Mansingh’s visionary advisory, the Dubai SME-certified company is looking forward to shaping and refining its long-term vision
The international ride-hailing service’s new technologies align with UAE’s road safety vision, elevating security standards among drivers and passengers
The company was honoured with two prestigious awards — Best Digital Transformation Solutions Provider of the Year 2023 and Best Transformational Solutions Provider of the Year 2023