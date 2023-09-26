Maharah Human Resources Company forges agreements with Soundlines Group to deliver 50,000 skilled Indian workforce by 203

Maharah Human Resources Company, a prominent player in the human resources sector, has inked a series of significant agreements during the Saudi-Indian Investment Forum 2023 post the historic G20 Summit held in India. These agreements, sealed in collaboration with major international recruitment offices in India are set to facilitate the provision of 50,000 skilled Indian professionals by 2030.

This strategic move follows Maharah's recent launch of its comprehensive strategy, aligning its operations with the surging demand in the human resources sector. This realignment aligns with the broader economic transformation underway in Saudi Arabia as it strives to realiSe its Vision 2030.

Abdulaziz bin Ayedeh, the CEO of Maharah Human Resources Company, emphasised the significance of these agreements in advancing the company's growth trajectory. He remarked: "These agreements mark a pivotal step in supporting the company's expansion, in alignment with our strategic focus on key sectors within the Kingdom. They also represent our commitment to fostering new and high-quality business partnerships."

These momentous agreements were reached in the backdrop of the G20 Summit, a historic event hosted at the esteemed Bharat Mandapam, making it the very first G20 gathering ever held on Indian soil. The summit showcased India's rich cultural diversity and served as the platform for forging international partnerships geared towards progress and development. Under the ambitious Saudi Vision 2030, championed by Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, and with the partnership of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the vision of a prosperous, inclusive economy is materialising.

Bilal Dadan, CEO of Soundlines Group is a key collaborator in this ambitious initiative. The collective mission is to deliver a staggering 50,000 skilled Indian professionals to meet the growing demands of various sectors in Saudi Arabia. This endeavour is intrinsically aligned with Saudi Vision 2030, reflecting the commitment to driving progress, innovation, and economic growth.

As this transformative journey unfolds, further updates will be shared, promising exciting developments and reinforcing the bonds of cooperation between these two visionary entities. The agreements between Maharah Human Resources Company and Soundlines Group signify a proactive effort to harness the potential of skilled professionals and drive mutual prosperity.

As Soundlines Group continues to pioneer strategic agreements like these, it's playing a pivotal role in shaping the future of global human resource recruitment and mobility services.

Mohsin AL Moharrak is a business journalist.