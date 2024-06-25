Magna Marketing aims to revolutionise lead generation and conversion rates in digital marketing

August Tange, founder, Magna Marketing.

Published: Tue 25 Jun 2024, 2:11 PM Last updated: Tue 25 Jun 2024, 2:15 PM

The current digital marketing landscape is rapidly evolving, highly competitive, and increasingly demanding effective lead generation. Brands face several challenges, including rising advertising costs, which necessitate optimising campaigns for maximum ROI. Additionally, lead conversion rates are low, with an average across all industries at 2.9 per cent, and higher-value products and services generally falling below this average. Furthermore, the real-time and interactive nature of digital marketing requires personalised customer engagement.

Amid these challenges, Magna Marketing stands out as a disruptor in the digital marketing landscape, setting new industry standards through its innovative approaches. By transforming the digital journey of brands like Fitcy Health, Star5Realty, and TaxAudit Dubai, Magna Marketing leaves a lasting impact on its clients.

Magna Marketing creates high-converting video content that targets customers' biggest pain points and attracts cold prospects. This approach helps clients turn prospects into nurtured qualified leads. The company uses advanced technology to track customer behaviour and attribute revenue across multiple touchpoints and channels. This allows clients to gain a clearer picture of how their efforts affect pipeline and revenue.

"Our success is proven in practice. We utilise the same funnel to attract clients to our business that we offer to our customers. Our system is versatile and effective for any business that relies on lead generation for client acquisition. We aim to revolutionise the digital marketing landscape through our innovative techniques, ensuring that brands and clients achieve maximum ROI and the best customer experience," says August Tange, founder of Magna Marketing.

While the average lead conversion rate typically hovers between 2.5 per cent to five per cent, Magna Marketing is achieving an astonishing 20 per cent conversion rate i.e. 80-1,600 qualified leads, outperforming industry norms by a staggering 400 per cent to 800 per cent. This remarkable achievement means that businesses partnering with Magna Marketing can significantly reduce their advertising spend on platforms like Facebook and Instagram. By needing less traffic to achieve superior results, companies experience substantially lower lead prices and cost per sale. Magna Marketing’s exceptional performance has earned the trust of notable agencies across Europe, such as Brandfirm, and prominent companies in the UAE, including client culture. These partnerships have benefited from a higher quality of leads and enhanced conversion rates, proving the efficacy of Magna Marketing’s innovative approach. Magna Marketing's strategies are designed to deliver predictable growth, enabling clients to know where they will be in the next 3, 6, and 12 months. This is achieved by matching the amount of leads generated with the capacity of the sales team to handle them. Key to Magna Marketing’s success is the integration of AI-driven SMS and email marketing, which personalises communication at scale. This advanced technology ensures that each potential lead receives a tailored experience, fostering trust and engagement. With a vision to be the leading expert in lead generation and digital marketing in Europe and the Middle East, Magna Marketing is committed to consistently delivering exceptional results to clients. Dedicated to scaling ambitious businesses, Magna Marketing employs innovative digital marketing and lead generation strategies, providing high-quality, warm leads and managing comprehensive marketing operations. In just three years of operating in the UAE, Magna Marketing has not only surpassed industry expectations but also significantly boosted clients' revenues, helping businesses achieve seven, eight, and nine-figure growth through their lead generation system.

For more information, visit www.magnamarketing.io.