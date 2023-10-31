Madhur Kakkar, angel investor of Quantl AI, honoured with 'Icons of the UAE’ award

The accolade was presented to him by Dr Shashi Tharoor, a prominent Indian politician and diplomat, at a distinguished ceremony organised by NKN Media and India Today Group

Published: Tue 31 Oct 2023, 5:55 PM

Madhur Kakkar, a prominent figure in the financial industry, has been recognised for his outstanding contributions with the prestigious ‘Icons of the UAE’ award. The accolade was presented to him by Dr Shashi Tharoor, a prominent Indian politician and diplomat, at a distinguished ceremony organised by NKN Media and India Today Group.

With an illustrious career spanning over 18 years in the financial sector, Madhur’s journey began in 2006 when the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) recently opened its doors for business. He embarked on a path focused on foreign currency-based complex structures, demonstrating an early aptitude for computational mathematics and risk assessment.

At the young age of 23, Kakkar immersed himself in intensive training programmes, which fortified his understanding of computational mathematics and equipped him to factor in risk when formulating strategies to generate returns for clients. This experience ignited a perpetual thirst for in-depth product knowledge, allowing him to deconstruct complexities, assess risks, and guide clients with unparalleled expertise.

In his last role as the executive director at Century Financial, Kakkar was pivotal in positioning Century’s platform as a preferred choice for high net worth individuals (HNIs) and family offices. Leveraging his profound understanding of risk, he devised innovative hedging strategies that garnered widespread acclaim and expanded the platform's client base exponentially.

Reflecting on his recent accolade, Kakkar said: "This recognition is profoundly humbling. It is a source of great joy to be acknowledged for the journey, especially at this particular stage in time when I can feel the wind under my wings as I am looking to soar to newer heights. The sky truly is the limit. I always say if you are going to carry a burden, carry the burden of your dreams."

At the end of his speech, Kakkar unveiled Quantl AI, a revolutionary systematic trading platform designed for trading digital assets. He emphasised his objective of identifying automated solutions for trading in the financial markets and highlighted the forward-looking approach at the core of Quantl's offerings.

Regarding Quantl, Kakkar stated: "Having a forward-looking approach is essential. We intend to provide a solution that encompasses a clean machine-learning model capable of processing terabytes of data within fractions of seconds. This data is meticulously cleansed for all market events, allowing users to test strategies before committing to real capital. Moreover, our library of models can be tailored to individual preferences, incorporating parameters that define personal risk and return expectations. Once deployed, these algorithms seamlessly execute strategies from start to finish, providing clients unmatched efficiency.”

Kakkar was honoured alongside a distinguished group of recipients of the ‘Icons of the UAE’ award. Among them were Paras Shahdadpuri, chairman of Nikai Group of Companies; Rizwan Sajan, chairman and founder of Danube Group; Dr Dhananjay Datar, chairman and managing director of Adil Trading Company; Naresh Kumar Bhawnani, group founder and chairman of Westzone; Dr Thumbay Moideen, founder and president of Thumbay Group; Prashant Goenka, director of Emami; Dr KP Hussain, chairman and managing director of Fathima Healthcare Group; and Yogesh Mehta, CEO of Petrochem Middle East. These esteemed individuals were recognised for their exceptional contributions and achievements, standing alongside Kakkar as icons in the UAE.