LuLu opens new hypermarket in Al Ain

Dr Sheikh Salem BalRakkad Al Ameri, former member of UAE Federal National Council inaugurated the new hypermarket in the presence of Saifee Rupawala, CEO of LuLu Group and Ashraf Ali M A, executive director of Lulu Group and other officials.

Published: Mon 10 Jun 2024, 5:46 PM

The city of Al Ain, known as the garden city of the UAE, has welcomed its 16th Lulu Hypermarket as the retail giant Lulu Group continues to expand its footprint in the eastern region of the country.

Dr Sheikh Salem BalRakkad Al Ameri, former member of UAE Federal National Council inaugurated the hypermarket at Al Ajayyiz in Sanaiya in the presence of Saifee Rupawala, CEO of Lulu Group and Ashraf Ali M A, executive director of LuLu Group and other dignitaries.

This new retail shopping destination provides an enriching shopping experience for both citizens and residents in and around Al Ajayyiz and its neighbouring areas. Covering an expansive 40,000 sq ft, the LuLu Hypermarket features a comprehensive supermarket offering a diverse selection of ingredients sourced globally, along with fresh food options in the Hot Foods section, a bakery, electronics, household necessities, and much more. Rupawala said: "We are glad to see another beautiful store opening that will cater to our loyal patrons living in and around Al Ajayyiz and its adjoining neighbourhoods in Al Ain. LuLu’s growth story is a testimony to the quality choices of shoppers who recognised the commitment of LuLu to deliver its brand promise of quality, affordability and variety."

"It has consistently been our policy to ensure that the LuLu brand is conveniently available to shoppers in various suburbs and outlying areas, eliminating the need for them to travel long distances. As part of this commitment, we intend to launch three additional stores in Al Ain by the end of next year. These will be located in Al Quaa, Souq Zafran, and Al Yaher, catering to our devoted customers residing beyond the city limits," stated Rupawala.

Also present were Salim MA, LuLu group director, Shaji Jamaludheen, Lulu Al Ain regional director, Unni Krishnan, regional manger and other senior officials.