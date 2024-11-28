LuLu launches 'Al Emarat Awwal' initiative to support local products and UAE farmers

As part of the 53rd UAE National Day celebrations, LuLu Retail has unveiled the 'Al Emarat Awwal' (UAE First) initiative, aimed at promoting locally sourced products and supporting UAE farmers. The launch event took place at LuLu Hypermarket in Forsan Central Mall, Abu Dhabi, and reflects LuLu’s commitment to bolstering the nation’s agricultural sector and advancing food security.

The initiative was inaugurated by Dr Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment, in the presence of Yusuffali M A, chairman of LuLu Group, Dr Mohammed Al Hammadi, undersecretary, Salmeen Al Ameri, CEO of SILAL, and other dignitaries.

Speaking at the event, Dr Amna lauded the "Al Emarat Awwal" initiative, emphasising its importance in expanding the market for local agricultural products, supporting UAE farmers, and strengthening the nation's food supply chain. She commended the efforts as vital to achieving the UAE’s sustainability and food security goals.

Yusuffali M A expressed his pride in LuLu’s role in promoting local products, stating: "The ‘Al Emarat Awwal’ initiative not only supports the agricultural sector but also contributes to the economic and social development of the UAE. We remain committed to fostering sustainable agriculture, strengthening the local economy, and ensuring long-term benefits for our community." Six exceptional UAE farmers were recognised for their remarkable contributions to the nation's agricultural sector at a prestigious event. These farmers, who have devoted years of dedication and innovation to local farming, were celebrated for their commitment to sustainability and their pioneering efforts in their respective fields. The honorees included Abdulla Salem Al Hashmi from the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, Hamdan Mohammed Alareefi of Emirates International Agricultural Advanced Company, Naji Saleh Hassan Al Harthi of Heaven Organic Farm, Hussain Saeed Salem Albaddl Alzaabi of Albaddal Animal Production Farm, Fahed Alketbi of Ostrich Oasis, and Sameera Mohamood Maatouq of Maatouk 1960 Factory. As part of the event, LuLu signed a significant memorandum of understanding (MoU) with SILAL to strengthen collaboration within the local agricultural sector. The agreement was formalised by Humaid Ahmed Al Rumaithi of SILAL and Salim M A, group director of global operations at LuLu Retail. This partnership aims to provide enhanced opportunities for farmers to access retail markets, fostering stronger ties within the agricultural community.

Also in attendance were Salim VI, chief operating and strategy officer of LuLu, V Nandakumar, director of marketing and communications at LuLu, and other distinguished officials, underscoring the importance of this initiative for the growth and sustainability of the UAE's agricultural landscape.