LuLu Hypermarket launches Australia Festival 2023

Published: Fri 15 Sep 2023, 10:57 AM

Prominent retailer LuLu Group has recently unveiled the 'Australia Festival' across all LuLu hypermarkets in the UAE. The festival will run until September 20. In collaboration with Austrade, the commercial division of the Australian embassy, this festival has been meticulously organised with the goal of promoting Australian products in the UAE market.

The week-long festival was inaugurated at LuLu Hypermarket, Khalidiyah Mall, Abu Dhabi, by Warren King, the deputy ambassador of Australia to the UAE, in the presence of Ashraf Ali M A, executive director of LuLu Group, other dignitaries from LuLu Group, officials from Austrade, and Australian business associations operating within the UAE.

The main highlight of the festival is to promote an exclusive range of imported goods in different segments, such as fresh meats, groceries, chilled and dairy items, cheese, almonds, and a diverse selection of fresh fruits and vegetables through all the LuLu Hypermarkets in the UAE.

During his address at the inaugural ceremony, King remarked, "The UAE is a strategic export market for Australian firms looking to diversify their global links. Australia is committed to supporting sustainable global food supply chains. The Lulu Group is a key partner in the region, bringing a diverse range of premium, organic Australian produce to consumers in the UAE."

Ashraf Ali M A added: "At LuLu, excellence has always been our guiding principle, and we've taken a strategic step by establishing our sourcing office in Australia. This initiative underscores our dedication to providing a diverse and premium range of products from Australia to our customers across LuLu hypermarkets in the GCC."