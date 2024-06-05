Live with nature, above the city: Unveiling the eco-friendly design of Tiger Sky Tower
Dubai has earned the reputation it has today, not just through its vision and belief in progress but through constant innovation.
The Dubai Vision 2030 plans to take innovation to the next level, transforming the city into a global residential, social, and cultural hub on a much more sustainable and environment-conscious ground.
Complementing this goal are the key players in Dubai's business landscape who are taking things to the next level. Everyone is playing their role in maintaining Dubai's image as an environment-friendly business hub, from technological giants to real estate moguls.
Tiger Group, the 50-year-old conglomerate, has been one of the primary contributors to Dubai's glory. Envisioned by Waleed Mohammed AlZoubi, the group has transformed into a major business empire across the UAE.
For the past five decades, Tiger Group has contributed significantly to Dubai's development and transformation into the giant city it is today. Tiger Properties, the group's real estate arm, has 270 successful projects and 2,784,122 sqm of built-up area, consistently championing Dubai's infrastructural scene.
Tiger Properties combines the brilliance of modern architecture with life-sustaining greenery, and their next big project is all about that.
Tiger Sky Tower, located at Business Bay, is their newly unveiled $1 billion project that aims to take ambitious steps towards a greener Dubai. Imagine living in a skyscraper with a total height of 532 m, consisting of 122 floors, one, two, three, and four-bedroom apartments, the highest sky dining restaurant, a gym, barbeque facilities, a jogging track, an infinity pool, the best city in the world!
Eco-friendly living
Tiger Sky Tower is more than just another skyscraper built to offer luxury living. The construction goes along with the vision of Tiger Group to ensure innovation in combination with preserving nature, promoting biodiversity, and practising sustainable living methods. It aligns perfectly with UAE's 40/40 plan for a greener future.
Here is what Amer Waleed Al Zoubi, CEO of Tiger Properties, has to say about their next grand mission:
"Tiger Sky Tower isn't just a structure; it symbolizes our relentless commitment to pioneering innovation, sustainable design, and unparalleled luxury. It is proof of excellence, reflecting our dedication to shaping Dubai's skyline and elevating the experience for those who refuse to settle for less. With this milestone, we are redefining what it means to be in Dubai."
How so?
Tiger Sky Tower offers a 5-meter-tall expanse of indoor rainforest located 447 meters above ground within the building. Residents and visitors can experience what it would be like to live in the middle of a jungle through Dubai. Moreover, residents can ride on the indoor roller coaster that runs through the rainforest, making it another brilliant combination of architectural advancement and Mother Nature.
Living the luxury lifestyle
The grand project also features the tallest sky restaurant where residents can enjoy an ethereal view of the Dubai skyline and the Burj Khalifa and experience living above the sky like never before.
Redefining the Dubai lifestyle
During a candid conversation with the press, Amer pointed out, "Tiger Sky Tower will be completed in 2029 and it will change how we understand living in Dubai. It is much more than enjoying the state-of-the-art facilities with the package. It is about living the best you can while leaving an environmentally friendly mark on the world."
That is what Tiger Properties' mission is all about. A commitment to turning Dubai into a futuristic city while making sure that the future is not only closer to nature but also sustainable.
There's no denying that with 50 years of experience, Tiger Properties is destined to go beyond the ordinary. They have proven their commitment with projects that became the identity of Dubai, such as the Renad Tower, the Volga Tower, the Seslia Tower, the Cloud Tower, and the Elbrus Tower.
Most real estate consultants remain confident that Tiger Sky Tower will be another addition to Dubai's skyline and a formidable move for Tiger Properties. It's important to note that Tiger Properties' parent company Tiger Group expressed its plans to go public early this year. It's safe to say that the announcement about the project will boost investor's confidence in the company.