Line Investments & Property SP LLC celebrates landmark achievements at MECS+R MENA Awards 2024

Line Investments & Property SP LLC, a prominent subsidiary of LuLu International Holding, is proud to celebrate its remarkable success at the MECS+R Shopping Centre & Retailer Awards 2024. The company’s portfolio of malls garnered an impressive total of 21 prestigious awards, reinforcing its leadership in the retail and property management sector throughout the MENA region.

These awards recognise the company’s unwavering commitment to innovation, design, customer engagement, and sustainability across its shopping destinations. Each award stands as a testament to the strategic efforts by Line Investments & Property to elevate the shopping and lifestyle experiences of millions of visitors.

Wajeb Al Khoury, director of Line Investments & Property SP LLC, expressed his pride in this achievement: "Winning 21 awards at the MECS+R MENA Awards 2024 marks a significant milestone for us. This recognition reflects our constant drive for excellence and dedication to redefining retail spaces in the region. We are immensely grateful for the hard work and commitment of our teams, as well as the trust of our partners."

Biju George, general manager for Abu Dhabi & Al Ain at Line Investments & Property SP LLC, added: "Our success at the MECS+R MENA Awards showcases our customer-focused approach and innovative property management strategies. These accomplishments motivate us to continue expanding boundaries and enhancing the shopping experience for all our patrons."

Navaneeth Sudhakaran, general manager for Dubai & Northern Emirates at Line Investments & Property SP LLC, emphasised: "These awards underscore our proactive efforts in fostering a well-curated tenant mix and creating dynamic spaces that meet the evolving needs of our customers. This recognition inspires us to maintain our momentum and make lasting impacts."

Line Investments & Property SP LLC’s outstanding achievement at the MECS+R MENA Awards 2024 reinforces its status as an industry trailblazer, committed to continuous advancement and establishing new standards in retail and property management across the MENA region.

Awards won by Line Investments & Property SP LLC Gold Winner Award Sustainability Excellence Award - Sustainability Efforts at Forsan Central Mall

Marketing Excellence Awards, Treasure hunt - Al Wahda Mall Silver Winner Award