Life Pharmacy's 7-day super sale gains overwhelming response!

Life Pharmacy, the largest pharmacy network in the UAE, is buzzing with activity as the highly anticipated Super Sale gets underway.
As Dubai gears up for the 3-Day Super Sale May edition, Life Pharmacy being the major participating retailer, offers the best deals on all wellness needs. Life Pharmacy has seen an overwhelming response to the 7-Day Super Sale with record-breaking footfalls in the last few days.
With increasing temperatures and scorching heat, sun care and skincare needs are rapidly rising. Life Pharmacy is offering the best brands with Buy 1 Get 1 deals to stock up and prepare yourself for the summer.
Customers can take advantage of the biggest sale of the year until June 2, featuring exclusive offers across various categories, including Skin Care, Sun Care, Sports Nutrition, Vitamins & Nutrition, Mother & Baby, and Personal Care.
This Shopping Fiesta promises unbeatable deals on top brands such as La Roche Posay, Vichy, Bioderma, Pharmaceris, Soskin, Sunshine Nutrition, Trister, and many more.
Whether shopping in-store or online, Life Pharmacy ensures a seamless experience with over 450 stores across the UAE, staffed by knowledgeable professionals ready to offer expert advice and personalised suggestions.
Customers can conveniently shop from the comfort of their homes, enjoying guaranteed 30-minute delivery and 24/7 customer service. Explore the extensive selection available at www.lifepharmacy.com and through the LIFE Pharmacy App.
Adding greater convenience to customers, the prescription upload feature in the Life Pharmacy app has been highly accepted. Customers can now get their medicines delivered to the comfort of their homes, and refilling prescriptions has been made very easy. Moreover they also get 25 per cent value back on all their shopping.
Don’t miss out on this opportunity to discover top brands, score the best deals, and enjoy an unparalleled shopping experience!
