Life Pharmacy announces the biggest sale of the year

Published: Thu 23 Nov 2023, 2:51 PM Last updated: Thu 23 Nov 2023, 3:21 PM

Life Pharmacy has been bustling with customers since the start of the Super Sale. As the leading pharmacy chain in the UAE, Life Pharmacy announces a 10-day super sale with exciting offers starting until November 30. This is the biggest sale of the year with exclusive offers on various categories such as healthcare, skincare, sports nutrition, vitamins and nutrition, mother and baby, and personal care. This Shopping Fiesta features incredible deals on top brands like La Roche Posay, Vichy, Sunshine Nutrition, Trister, Bioderma, Garden of Life, and much more.

To cater to the diverse preferences of shoppers, Life Pharmacy provides both online and offline options. There are over 450+ stores across the UAE, staffed with the best personnel, both at stores and call centres, who can give expert advice and provide personalised suggestions.

Life Pharmacy is hosting its most significant online sale of the year – Life Friday Sale, offering discounts of up to 70 per cent off and free gifts with every order. Making it convenient for customers to shop online from the comfort of their homes with guaranteed 30-minute delivery and 24/7 customer service, all while being able to browse the wide selection on www.lifepharmacy.com and the LIFE App.

In addition to great savings and exceptional service, Life Pharmacy is conducting raffle draws to make this travel season exciting with a free trip to Paris and Rome on the purchase of premium dermocosmetics brands like Soskin and Pharmaceris.

With a continuous effort to create convenience for all chronic patients, the brand has added the most sought-after prescription upload feature in the Life app. This diabetes month, Life Pharmacy is giving away a free Trister glucometer to all diabetic and chronic patients.

Discover top brands, grab the best deals, and indulge in a shopping experience like never before!