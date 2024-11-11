Levidian and Kanoo Energy join forces on critical Middle East decarbonisation projects

Kanoo Energy and Levidian announces a new partnership to drive forward decarbonisation projects.

British climate technology firm, Levidian, and Kanoo Energy, a part of Yusuf bin Ahmed Kanoo Company in Saudi Arabia and The Kanoo Group in the UAE, have announced a new partnership to drive forward decarbonisation projects across the Middle East.









The collaboration agreement, signed at the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC) this week, will see the two companies collaborate to jointly explore and execute projects in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Oman. Kanoo will also work as Levidian’s dedicated Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) partner within the region.

Levidian’s patented LOOP system has been designed to capture carbon from methane before it is burned, providing heavy emitters and hard-to-abate industries a route to both decarbonise gas and generate new revenue streams from the production of clean hydrogen and high-quality graphene.

The graphene produced can be used to drive process efficiencies and enhance the intrinsic characteristics of products in major global industries such as steel, batteries and petrochemicals. The hydrogen can be produced at varying levels of purity to be injected into the gas grid, used as a lower-carbon fuel for on-site energy generation or as pure hydrogen suitable for hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (EVs).