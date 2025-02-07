Less than 2 weeks to go for the IBPC corporate quiz in Dubai!

With less than two weeks to go, the highly anticipated IBPC corporate quiz is fast approaching, and the excitement is building. If you haven’t registered yet, there’s still a chance — though spaces are running out quickly. This prestigious quiz event is completely FREE to participate in, but spots are limited, so act fast.

This exciting, one-of-a-kind corporate quiz will take place starting 3:00pm on Sunday, February 16, 2025, at the Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, The Palm, Dubai — an iconic new venue that promises a truly unforgettable experience.

With a diverse range of topical rounds covering everything from business and brands to history and pop culture, inventions and technology and so much more, this quiz is comprehensive, creative and as entertaining as it is challenging.

Returning to host the quiz for the second time is the legendary Pickbrain, who is sure to engage even the most passionate quizzers with his intriguing questions. This is not just another corporate quiz —it’s a unique and dynamic competition that brings together the best minds from the corporate world for a thrilling intellectual showdown.

With an impressive prize pool worth Dh50,000, including cash prizes, business class tickets courtesy of Air India, luxurious stays at the Taj Exotica, and exclusive gift vouchers from Tanishq and Titan Watches, the stakes couldn’t be higher. According to IBPC chairman Siddharth Balachandran, the IBPC Corporate Quiz is a key event on the IBPC’s calendar, reflecting the organisation’s commitment to fostering business networking, intellectual engagement, and community-building in the UAE. It promises to be an unforgettable experience, combining knowledge, strategy, and a sense of fun. So, whether you’re a seasoned quizzer or a first-time participant, don’t miss out on the chance to be a part of this landmark event. Register now, secure your spot, and get ready for an exhilarating experience with the brightest minds in the corporate world!

Register now at https://ibpcdubai.com/cq2025/