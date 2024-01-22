Legal icon John B Quinn expands presence in Abu Dhabi and Dubai

Published: Mon 22 Jan 2024, 3:49 PM

Quinn Emanuel, a renowned global law firm with a strong reputation in trials and dispute resolution, has been actively involved in Abu Dhabi for two decades and has maintained an office in the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) for the past four years. In response to increasing market demand, the firm has expanded its presence by introducing two local partners, Joanne Strain and Parnika Chaturvedi, and is set to inaugurate a new office in Dubai.

Quinn, the legal icon and founder of Quinn Emanuel, expressed his enthusiasm for the new offices. He highlighted Abu Dhabi as a vibrant and dynamic global destination, expressing a desire for the firm to contribute to problem-solving for market participants eager to navigate the challenges of the region.

With a network of 35 offices spanning 13 countries, Quinn's entry into the UAE) aims to seamlessly connect with its international client base and leverage its expertise in assisting the region's prominent entities. Quinn emphasised the significance of addressing complex legal challenges accompanying the rapid growth and expansion of a dynamic economy.

As a globally recognised expert in disputes, litigation, arbitration, and government regulation, Quinn is well-equipped to handle diverse challenges, ranging from joint venture disputes to supply contracts and construction disputes. The firm has already established a solid reputation in the region, notably representing the trustee in the bankruptcy case of the NMC hospital chain. In the UAE, the focus will be on local matters in the ADGM and Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) courts, as well as outbound disputes worldwide.

Addressing current industry trends, Quinn highlighted the prevalence of issues related to data, such as data breaches, privacy concerns, intellectual property (IP), and generative artificial intelligence (AI), leading to a rise in global claims and disputes. Additionally, he noted the impact of climate change on various legal facets, including securities, real estate, insurance, and energy.

Quinn's vision for the firm is to contribute to the UAE's emergence as a key global hub by providing a high-level international perspective. He emphasised the intention to be responsible local citizens, contributing to the growth of the rule of law at the highest level.

In a recent episode, he talks about the firm's experience winning the only case that has gone through trial and judgment in the ADGM, discussing the court's unique features as a common law English court within the Abu Dhabi court system.

