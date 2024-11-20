Lefties unveils its dreamy holiday collection for 2024

This holiday season, Lefties introduces its newest Holiday Collection, a magical blend of tradition, innovation, and togetherness. Inspired by the beauty of nature and the joy of festive celebrations, the collection redefines holiday fashion with designs that celebrate unity, warmth, and timeless style.

Breaking free from the ordinary, the Holiday Collection is an ode to joyful moments, encapsulated through a series of whimsical holiday postcards that evoke a sense of connection and celebration.

The essence of the season is reflected in classic festive hues of red and green, enhanced by sparkling details and matching pieces designed to bring loved ones closer together.

Collection Highlights Unified family looks: Celebrate togetherness with coordinated knitwear, sweatshirts, pyjamas, and accessories for adults and kids. The collection also reimagines the iconic 'ugly sweater', a beloved Lefties festive tradition, with contemporary flair.

Women's holiday fashion: At the heart of the collection is a range of modern, versatile pieces. From stylish sweaters to chic sweatshirts and accessories, these designs combine comfort and elegance for every festive occasion.

Cozy loungewear: Perfect for intimate holiday moments, the collection includes cozy pyjamas, loungewear, socks, and slippers, offering warmth and comfort for relaxing at home.

Exciting collaborations: Featuring exclusive holiday editions inspired by beloved characters like The Grinch, Disney, and Hello Kitty, the collection is perfect for gifting or collecting and adds a touch of nostalgia to the festive season. The Holiday Collection is now available in stores at Dubai Hills Mall, Dubai Mall, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Al Zahia, as well as online.

For more information, please visit lefties.com/ae