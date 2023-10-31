Leading launchpad TrustSwap names Naim Boughazi as new CEO

Naim's acumen is further enhanced by his decade-long experience living between Japan and China, allowing him to seamlessly merge his multicultural insights with unparalleled product expertise

Published: Tue 31 Oct 2023, 1:02 PM

TrustSwap, an industry leader in blockchain technology and cryptocurrency, has announced the appointment of Naim Boughazi as its new CEO. Boughazi is no stranger to achieving remarkable milestones in the tech industry. In his new position, Boughazi, a product-focused visionary leader with an extensive history of developing and expanding digital platforms, contributes a solid foundation of knowledge and a proven history of achievement.

As a leader and founding member at Tantan, one of China's leading social apps, he demonstrated his exceptional capabilities by helping grow the platform to an impressive 360 million users. Tantan also achieved a monumental exit valued at over $700 million, showcasing his prowess in product management tailored for the millennial and Gen Z audience.

Boughazi was also a founding member of Telcoin, a global Web 3 financial platform. His strategic guidance and innovative approach propelled Telcoin into the top 50 rankings on CoinMarketCap, solidifying its presence in the highly competitive cryptocurrency landscape.

Naim's acumen is further enhanced by his decade-long experience living between Japan and China, allowing him to seamlessly merge his multicultural insights with unparalleled product expertise. He is fluent in English, French, and Mandarin, reflecting his ability to bridge cultural gaps and leverage his language skills. This positions him as an invaluable asset for TrustSwap as it continues to expand its global presence.

Commenting on his appointment as TrustSwap's new CEO, Boughazi expressed his excitement for the opportunity, "I am honoured to join TrustSwap as the CEO and lead this dynamic team. TrustSwap has made remarkable strides in the blockchain industry, and I am eager to build on that foundation. I aim to continue driving innovation and providing cutting-edge solutions to our users while maintaining TrustSwap's commitment to transparency and security."

Ivan Anastassov, COO at TrustSwap, expressed his confidence in Naim's appointment, stating, "Naim's proven leadership and deep understanding of blockchain technology make him the perfect choice to lead TrustSwap into the future. We are excited to see the continued growth and innovation under his guidance."

TrustSwap is a company that provides blockchain-related, multi-chain DeFi tools and services to both corporate and retail customers. Our products and services solve problems related to token and liquidity locking, token minting, escrow, and vesting. In addition, we also offer solutions for cryptocurrency asset distribution, staking and tracking, NFT services, and fundraising. TrustSwap is the parent company of Team Finance, The Crypto App, and Swappable.