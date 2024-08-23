Launch of Al Beiruti Café DIFC: A landmark in Lebanese dining

Published: Fri 23 Aug 2024, 12:01 PM

Crown Concepts Group, under the prestigious holding company Investium, is proud to announce the successful launch of Al Beiruti Cafe’s first branch, located in the iconic Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). The event marked the beginning of a new chapter for the Al Beiruti brand, introducing a unique blend of traditional Lebanese flavours with a modern, posh twist, perfectly tailored to the discerning tastes of Dubai’s vibrant community.

Al Beiruti Cafe DIFC represents the evolution of the Al Beiruti brand, bringing the rich culinary heritage of Lebanon into a contemporary setting that exudes elegance and sophistication. This Lebanese modern posh café combines tradition with a modern touch, offering an experience that resonates with both residents and international visitors. The launch ceremony was a momentous occasion where the team celebrated the fusion of Lebanese culture with modern dining concepts.

Samer Zayat, CEO of Investium

Samer Zayat, CEO of Investium, said: "Today marks a significant milestone in our journey. Just a few months ago, Al Beiruti Café was merely a logo, and by the end of this year, we'll be launching three branches in Dubai. This represents our unwavering commitment to growth. We wouldn't have achieved this without your hard work, dedication, and passion for Al Beiruti. From the bottom of my heart, I thank you. Keep growing, keep shining—this is just the beginning."

Christopher Aoun, general manager of Crown Concepts Group, added: "Our newest venture is set to come to life tomorrow. In two months, we'll be holding the same ceremony at Dubai Festival City Mall, and in four months, at Bluewaters. None of this would have been possible without your efforts. Al Beiruti Café is designed to break records, thanks to its strategic locations and distinctive offerings. As our customers have come to appreciate the exceptional culinary experiences we provide at Al Beiruti restaurants, I have no doubt that Al Beiruti Café will create its own legacy."

Located in the heart of DIFC, Al Beiruti Café offers a carefully curated menu that blends classic Lebanese dishes with gourmet international options. The cafe’s offerings include everything from traditional mezze to Western breakfast, Italian pizzas, and pastas, ensuring that every guest finds something to delight their palate. A standout feature of the DIFC location is its water-lit garden, a serene escape in the midst of the bustling city. The garden, especially enchanting in the evening, offers guests a tranquil space to enjoy their meals and unwind. The menu also features Al Beiruti signatures and Al Beiruti Café specials, crafted with the finest ingredients to ensure a memorable dining experience. The wide selection of breakfasts, Italian pizzas, inhouse specials, coffees, and most importantly their exclusive German engineered premium shisha caters to all preferences, making Al Beiruti Cafe the perfect spot for both casual and business meetings. Crown Concepts Group has always been at the forefront of delivering exceptional hospitality experiences, and Al Beiruti Cafe DIFC is a testament to this commitment. The staff at the cafe are trained to provide impeccable service, ensuring that every guest feels valued and well-cared for.

The launch of this first branch in DIFC aligns with Crown Concepts Group’s mission to deliver world-class hospitality, blending tradition with innovation. The cafe’s concept reflects the group’s vision of creating dining spaces that are not only about food but about the entire experience, from the ambiance to the excellent service.