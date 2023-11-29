Last chance to win the 52nd Union Day grand prize of $1,000,000!

Published: Wed 29 Nov 2023, 7:50 PM

The clock is counting down on the UAE’s 52nd Union Day Grand Prize. With just two days left, shoppers are running out of time to enter the million dollar prize campaign with a chance to walk away with a life-changing cash prize, delivered by Idealz in collaboration with Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE).

Accessible to entrants both locally and from all around the world on the Idealz mobile app and www.idealz.com, entry into the campaign couldn’t be simpler. For the purchase of 'idealzbasics' products worth Dh50, shoppers receive a complimentary ticket into the draw for the Grand Prize.

Idealz, in its long-standing association with DFRE, has transformed the traditional shopping experience by adding a twist to the retail world and delivering unforgettable experiences. With every purchase of ‘idealzbasics’ products which include limited collections of high quality Modesh-branded clothing and accessories for men, women and children, participants immerse themselves in a world of possibilities, seamlessly combining the joy of shopping with the thrill of potentially winning exciting prizes.

The draw for the $1,000,000 Grand Prize is set to take place live on December 2 from 4:00 pm onwards at Dubai Festival City Mall during the Union Day festivities and will also be broadcast live on the Idealz app and social media platforms.

For further information and to participate in the Million Dollar campaign, download the Idealz mobile app or visit www.idealz.com.