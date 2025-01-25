Last chance to win big with Big Ticket this January

Time is running out to participate in Big Ticket’s spectacular January prizes. With only a few opportunities left, don’t miss your chance to win from a lineup of incredible rewards, including a Dh25 million grand jackpot, weekly millionaire draws, and luxury car giveaways.

The Dh25 million jackpot remains the highlight of this month’s offerings—a remarkable prize for one fortunate winner. Adding to the excitement, there is only one weekly e-draw, where one winner will walk away with Dh1 million, creating four new millionaires by the end of January.

There’s also still time to enter the popular Big Win Contest. Customers who purchase two or more tickets in a single transaction before January 27 can qualify for a chance to compete in the live draw on February 3. Four finalists will be selected to win guaranteed cash prizes ranging from Dh20,000 to Dh150,000.

For car enthusiasts, a BMW M440i is still up for grabs during the February 3 live draw, and the Range Rover Velar will go to one lucky winner during the March 3 event.

With limited prizes remaining, this is your final chance to make the most of Big Ticket’s exciting January rewards. Don’t wait—purchase your tickets today and be part of the action! Tickets are available online at www.bigticket.ae or at counters located in Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport. Stay updated with all the latest announcements and prize draws by following Big Ticket on social media. Don’t miss your chance to make this New Year your luckiest yet. Upcoming weekly millionaire E-draw date: