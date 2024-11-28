Last chance to join the excitement as Big Ticket Abu Dhabi's November promotion nears its end

Big Ticket Abu Dhabi, the region’s premier raffle draw, is offering participants a final chance to partake in its most extravagant promotion yet. With November’s promotion culminating soon, this is the moment to seize extraordinary rewards, including the largest grand prize since 2022—a staggering Dh25 million.

The anticipation is palpable as the Dh25 million grand prize winner will be revealed in a much-awaited live draw on December 3. However, the excitement doesn’t stop there. Big Ticket is making dreams shine brighter with daily giveaways of 24-karat gold bars, each weighing an impressive 250 grams, throughout November.

For those who envision a life of luxury, Big Ticket has raised the stakes with not one but two spectacular car prizes. Participants stand a chance to drive away in a BMW 840i during the December 3 live draw. Furthermore, a stunning Maserati Grecale awaits one lucky winner in the January 3, 2025 live draw, exclusively for those who purchase tickets in November and December.

To amplify winning opportunities, Big Ticket is offering an irresistible 'Buy 2, Get 2 Free' promotion, valid until November 28. This means four entries for the price of two, significantly increasing the chances of turning dreams into reality. Adding a new layer of excitement, Big Ticket has launched The Big Win Contest, a weekly E-draw contest that ensures even more participants take home incredible cash prizes. Customers purchasing two tickets for Dh1,000 in a single transaction until November 28 will be automatically entered into the weekly E-draws. Each week, one lucky winner will secure a coveted spot in The Big Win live draw on December 3, where guaranteed cash prizes ranging from Dh20,000 to Dh150,000 will be up for grabs. This November marks your last opportunity to embrace the excitement of Big Ticket’s unparalleled rewards. Tickets can be purchased online at www.bigticket.ae or in person at Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport counters.

