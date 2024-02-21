UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Kuwait Civil Aviation, German company sign KD 8 million multi-projects contract

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Wed 21 Feb 2024, 1:49 PM

The Directorate General of Civil (DGCA) signed on Sunday a contract with the German company LEONARDO to execute three projects at Kuwait International Airport worth KD 8 million (about $25.9 million).

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

The three projects were related to the installation, operation and provision of training, warranty, maintenance and technical support services at the airport. DGCA'S Acting Director General Emad AI-Jalawi told KUNA that the project's aim was to provide a weather data system at Kuwait International Airport, which provides maximum security and safety for air navigation.

On his part, DGCA's Deputy Director General for planning and projects affairs Saad AI-Otaibi told KUNA that the project consisted of a system for measuring the speed of wind and a system for detecting air turbulence in the last stages of landing.

AI-Otaibi added that the first project was an early warning system for wind shear, the second project was a disturbance detection system, while the third project was a Doppler radar system.


More news from KT Network