Korean Pavilion shines at Gulfood 2024

Published: Fri 1 Mar 2024, 5:08 PM

The Korean Pavilion at Gulfood 2024 was a resounding success, with 26 leading Korean companies gathering to exhibit a diverse array of fresh and packaged products, supported by aT Centre(Korea Agro-Fisheries and Food Trade Corporation). From the exquisite Korean strawberries to the renowned ginseng and delightful Korean persimmons, the pavilion offered a tantalising glimpse into Korea’s rich culinary heritage. The event commenced with eager anticipation, witnessing the signing of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) between buyers and exporters from Korea, laying the groundwork for promising collaborations.

O-Yub Kwon, executive vice-president for trade & food industry division of aT Centre, said: “The success of the Korean Pavilion at the Gulfood 2024 was an important step in strengthening our relationship with the Middle East market. Korea is very interested in the relationship with the Middle East and expects more Korean food to be known in the region in the future. A variety of Korean food products introduced through this event received good responses in the Middle East market and expanded the possibility of future cooperation through the signing of several MoUs.”

Based on these positive trends, we will strive to further expand the presence of Korean food products in the Middle East market and promote trade and cultural exchanges between the two countries.”