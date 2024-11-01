King’s College Hospital London in Dubai introduces groundbreaking technology for safer thyroid surgery

King’s College Hospital London in Dubai is proud to announce the introduction of a revolutionary new technology in thyroid surgery that has been used for the first time in the UAE: the PTeye Near-Infrared Autofluorescence (NIRAF) detection system. This cutting-edge technology allows for easier identification and preservation of parathyroid glands, reducing the risk of postoperative complications in patients undergoing thyroid and parathyroid procedures.









Thyroidectomy, a common surgical procedure to remove all or part of the thyroid gland, often carries the risk of post-operative hypocalcaemia, a condition caused by accidental damage or removal of the parathyroid glands. This condition can result in acute symptoms such as neuromuscular irritability, muscle twitching, and spasms, as well as long-term effects including ectopic calcifications, parkinsonism, cataracts, and cardiac complications. While transient in most cases, permanent hypocalcaemia can occur in up to 10 per cent of patients, making the accurate identification of parathyroid glands crucial.

The parathyroid glands are small, and often difficult to identify due to their proximity to the thyroid and their similarity in appearance to surrounding tissues. This challenge is compounded in cases involving thyroid cancer or re-operations where scar tissue may obscure the glands, making their identification a complex task even for experienced surgeons.

Dr Roberto Puxeddu, an ENT head and neck surgeon at King’s College Hospital London in Dubai, expressed his satisfaction with the new PTeye system, stating: "The ability to accurately identify parathyroid glands in real-time during surgery is a significant advancement. The PTeye system has proven to be extremely effective in our complex thyroid and parathyroid procedures, helping us preserve these delicate structures and reduce the risk of post-surgical complications." Traditional techniques for identifying parathyroid glands, such as ultrasound, CT scans, and MRIs, are typically performed preoperatively and do not offer real-time guidance during surgery. Intraoperative methods like parathyroid hormone dosage and methylene blue infusion have limitations in sensitivity and accuracy. By contrast, the PTeye™️ system uses near-infrared autofluorescence to detect the parathyroid glands without the need for dyes or contrast agents. This dye-free, real-time detection system offers an accuracy rate of over 92 per cent, helping surgeons preserve the glands and their delicate vascular structures during surgery. The introduction of the PTeye system at King’s College Hospital London in Dubai marks a significant milestone in the field of thyroid and parathyroid surgery, providing patients with safer, more effective procedures. The hospital continues to lead the way in medical innovation, bringing world-class care to the UAE.

