King's College Hospital London Dubai pioneers green anaesthesia practices

Setting a new standard for sustainable practices in healthcare, King's Dubai has fully eliminated harmful anaesthetic gases and enhanced patient care tenfold

Published: Tue 25 Jul 2023, 2:17 PM

In a landmark move towards sustainability in healthcare, King's College Hospital London Dubai, has set a remarkable precedent as one of the UAE's premier medical establishments that has fully eliminated harmful anaesthetic gases, specifically desflurane and nitrous oxide, from its practices. The hospital has instead embraced Total Intravenous Anaesthesia (TIVA) via Target Controlled Infusion (TCI) since 2020, enhancing patient recovery and supporting UAE's Green Agenda 2030.

The hospital's initiative reflects the seriousness of these gases' impact on the environment. Nitrous oxide, commonly used as an anaesthetic and analgesic agent, has an environmental impact 300 times more potent than carbon dioxide. Desflurane’s global warming potential, on the other hand, as reported by the American Society of Anaesthesiologists, is nearly 40-50 times higher than other greenhouse gases over the span of a century. This alarming figure is matched by nitrous oxide, which boasts a lengthy atmospheric lifespan, with its global warming impacts at clinically relevant doses approximating desflurane. Even more startling is the UK’s National Health Service (NHS) assessment indicating that desflurane's global warming potential outstrips that of carbon dioxide by a staggering 2,500 times.

In response to these concerns, King's College Hospital London Dubai, has significantly shifted its anaesthetic practices. They've adopted TIVA via TCI, a state-of-the-art technique that reduces environmental impact and provides considerable patient benefits.

Patients receiving TIVA have reported feeling better post-surgery. They often experience less grogginess, recover more swiftly, and report feeling more clear-headed. Moreover, TIVA can reduce complications related to traditional inhaled anaesthetics, such as postoperative nausea and vomiting, making it a preferable choice for patient safety and comfort.

Dr Shanawaz Rasheed, head of anaesthesia at the hospital, has fervently advocated this transition. "In the healthcare sector, it's our responsibility to care for our patients and the world they live in. The decision to transition from harmful anaesthetic gases to TIVA via TCI was driven by our commitment to environmental stewardship and patient care," said Dr Rasheed. "In addition to reduced postoperative discomfort, patients comment on their enhanced recovery and the mental clarity they experience post-surgery. We're excited to be at the forefront of this change," he added.

This sustainability commitment aligns with the UAE's Green Agenda — 2030, a long-term national strategy to achieve sustainable development goals. King’s Dubai is also pushing the envelope of sustainable medical practice by championing low-flow anaesthesia, a technique that curtails gas consumption, and regional anaesthesia, which lessens the requirement for general anaesthetic gases. The hospital also embraces technology for greener care, encouraging teleconsultations in anaesthesia to reduce travel emissions and plastic waste, specifically targeting the ubiquitous plastic syringes in anaesthesia. King's Dubai’s multifaceted approach underscores its commitment to sustainable healthcare. Moreover, it resonates with the country's 'Year of Sustainability' initiative that encapsulates the UAE's values of sustainability, reflecting the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Given its size and importance, the healthcare industry has a significant role in reducing its environmental footprint. As we move towards a future where the impact of our choices on the planet is becoming increasingly vital, King's College Hospital London, Dubai, is leading the way, showing how a significant industry player can take measurable steps to contribute to a greener planet without compromising patient care.