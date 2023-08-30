King’s College Hospital Dubai: Leading the way in complex liver cancer treatment

Dr Rakesh Rai

Published: Wed 30 Aug 2023, 4:04 PM

Renowned for its exceptional team of specialists and state-of-the-art technology, the hospital stands as a beacon of hope for patients grappling with the challenges of cholangiocarcinoma, a deadly form of cancer affecting the bile ducts.

Unveiling the menace: Cholangiocarcinoma

Cholangiocarcinoma, a rare and aggressive cancer, strikes the bile duct that connects the liver to the gallbladder and small intestine. The dangerous nature of this disease lies in its ability to remain silent, with symptoms often overlooked until cancer has advanced to a critical stage. As it grows, it infiltrates surrounding tissues and can quickly metastasize to other parts of the body, turning a once-treatable condition into a life-threatening battle.

A risky landscape

Certain factors heighten the risk of cholangiocarcinoma, ranging from liver flukes, a parasite prevalent in Southeast Asia, to gallstones and specific medical conditions like Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis (PSC) and Choledochal Cysts, a congenital disorder of bile ducts.

Recognising the subtle signs is difficult. The manifestation of cholangiocarcinoma often begins with painless jaundice – a yellowing of the skin and eyes. Other symptoms include:

● Itching skin

● Pale stools

● Fatigue

● Abdominal discomfort

● Weight loss

● Fever

● Night sweats

Early detection is crucial

Early diagnosis is the key to successful treatment. Detecting cholangiocarcinoma demands a series of meticulous tests, including blood tumour markers, CT scans, MRCP, PET scans, endoscopic ultrasounds, and ERCP. Early detection, though vital, remains a challenge as only 25% of patients present in time for a successful surgery.

The King's College Hospital advantage

King’s College Hospital Dubai has emerged as the leading destination for patients battling complex diseases like cholangiocarcinoma. With advancements in surgical technology and a team of skilled specialists, the hospital offers safe and successful surgeries in selected centres.

A triumph over cholangiocarcinoma

One patient's journey exemplifies the success of King's College Hospital Dubai in combatting cholangiocarcinoma. A 44-year-old Filipino woman initially presented with seemingly minor symptoms, such as itchy skin. Doctors gave her generic medicine that didn’t treat her symptoms. After a prolonged period of uncertainty and numerous medical consultations, she was finally diagnosed with cholangiocarcinoma. Precious time was lost. The cancer had locally advanced and the surgery was too complex to proceed. But, she found hope and expert care at King’s College Hospital Dubai.

Under the guidance of Dr Rakesh Rai in the HPB and Transplant unit, the patient underwent a complex, six-hour surgical procedure involving the removal of the right lobe of her liver, her external bile duct, lymph node removal, and a bile duct reconstruction using her intestine. The elaborate operation was a resounding success, and the patient's postoperative recovery was smooth. She was out of the hospital is just seven days.

A message of hope

King's College Hospital Dubai continues to make strides in the field of complex liver cancer treatment. Early detection remains paramount for successful treatment, and the hospital's experts encourage anyone experiencing symptoms to seek a consultation without delay. In a world where even subtle signs can point to a larger issue, King’s College Hospital Dubai stands ready to provide quality care, human kindness, and a pathway to recovery for those facing seemingly insurmountable odds.

According to Dr Rai, liver cancers are mostly aggressive and require multidisciplinary management. In most cases, surgery is the only option for a cure, but liver surgery can be challenging, which requires experience in dealing with this complex surgery and its complications, along with the availability of modern technologies that can make surgery safer.