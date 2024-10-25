Asha’s has carefully crafted a menu that offers something extraordinary.

This Diwali, Asha’s at Wafi is set to elevate the festive experience with an exclusive limited-edition menu that fuses traditional Indian flavours with innovative twists.

Curated by the restaurant’s executive chef in collaboration with the legendary artist Asha Bhosle, the special menu promises a memorable gastronomic journey for guests during the festival of lights.

Diwali, the festival that marks the victory of light over darkness, is one of the most eagerly awaited celebrations of the year. To make this occasion even more special, Asha’s has carefully crafted a menu that offers something extraordinary. The highlights include Kale Pakora Chaat, Loaded Paneer Tikka, Panch Phoran Chole, Veg Tawa Pulao, and to end on a sweet note, the chef’s special Moong Dal Halwa.

The restaurant promises a unique ambiance, combining festive decor with stunning terrace lighting, live music, and delectable cuisine, creating an unforgettable Diwali atmosphere.

