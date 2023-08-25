Khana Shanti Vanam hosts consuls general from 21 countries

Published: Fri 25 Aug 2023, 5:26 PM

In July, a group of 21 honorary consuls general, accompanied by their families, visited Khana Shanti Vanam, located on the outskirts of Hyderabad, Telangana. This serene location serves as the global headquarters of the Heartfulness Institute.

During their sojourn at Kanha Shantivanam, a place known for its atmosphere of tranquility and inner peace, one of the esteemed guests from the consuls’ general entourage eloquently described it as a ‘mystic’ destination. This single word precisely captures the enchanting charm of Kanha — an exquisite green oasis where the very air resonates with the spiritual energy of yogic transmission.

Surrounded by lush green serenity, the three-day span immersed the participants in an enriching experience. During this profound pause, they delved into yoga asanas and engaged in experiential sessions of Heartfulness meditation guided by beloved daaji, the global guide of Heartfulness, as well as other certified Heartfulness trainers.