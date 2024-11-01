Keolis MHI celebrates UAE Flag Day

Keolis MHI, the leading transportation company and the operator of Dubai Metro and Tram, celebrated the UAE Flag Day on November 1 with a flag-raising ceremony. The UAE flag was raised at 11am, as employees gathered in a vibrant national atmosphere to honour and promote unity and patriotism.









Follow us



The flag-hoisting ceremony reflects the company’s commitment to actively engaging in national celebrations, especially those helping strengthen loyalty and foster a sense of pride, unity, and belonging. By celebrating the UAE Flag Day, Keolis MHI aims to highlight the UAE’s image as a beacon of coexistence and tolerance, bringing together individuals from various nationalities and cultural backgrounds—men, women, youth, and children to express their love for the nation in diverse ways.

On this momentous occasion, Adel Al Awadhi, marketing and communications director at Keolis MHI extended his heartfelt congratulations to the UAE's wise leadership, stating: “I am immensely honoured to join my colleagues in raising the UAE flag on this significant day—a powerful symbol of our pride and unity. Together, we stand with one beating heart, affirming our commitment to supporting and enhancing our national economy.”

He further remarked: “As we celebrate UAE Flag Day, we reflect on the enduring legacy of our founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, whose visionary leadership has guided our nation toward progress, prosperity and development we are witnessing today. We must also recognise the invaluable contributions of our founding fathers, whose dedication and hard work laid the groundwork for our beloved homeland and paved the way for our country’s journey of comprehensive development.” Regarding the company's contribution to the UAE's progress and development, Al Awadhi said: "At Keolis MHI, we are committed to supporting the nation’s blessed renaissance by providing sustainable and environmentally- friendly transport solutions. We aim to develop a highly efficient and reliable transport system that facilitates seamless and safe mobility, aligning with the UAE's comprehensive development goals."

The UAE Flag Day, which was announced by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in 2012. It is a national occasion during which the UAE is adorned with the colours of its flag. It marks a nationwide celebration where citizens and residents come together to raise the UAE flag as a symbol of national pride and unity.