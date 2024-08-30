Keolis MHI and NAFIS celebrates Emirati Women’s Day

Published: Fri 30 Aug 2024, 2:17 PM

Keolis MHI, the region’s leading rail management company, proudly celebrates Emirati Women’s Day by organising a special event under the patronage of Sheikha Shamsa bint Hasher Al Maktoum, in partnership with the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (NAFIS). The event featured a panel discussion with prominent Emirati women leaders who shared their leadership journeys and accomplishments, to inspire our Emirati women.

Additionally, seven inspiring women shared their success stories in the private sector and their contribution in shaping the next generation of Emirati women leaders.

Under the theme of this year’s Emirati Women’s Day, "We Collaborate for Tomorrow", Keolis MHI reaffirms its dedication to fostering an inclusive and diverse workforce. The company recognises the crucial role that Emirati women play in shaping the future of the UAE's landscape and is committed to providing them with the resources and support needed to succeed.

At Keolis MHI, we are committed to empowering Emirati women within the rail sector, and are proud to have our own inspiring Emirati women, who are role models in their respective fields.

Here are a few of their testimonials:

Amal Abdullateef, Chief People Officer, stated: “At Keolis MHI, we are proud to be a leader in the rail sector, not just in operations and management, but also in championing diversity and inclusion. Emirati women bring invaluable perspectives and skills to our team, and we are committed to nurturing their growth through tailored training programs, mentorship, and career development opportunities. By learning from our global experts, these talented women are well-equipped to drive innovation and excellence in the UAE’s rail industry.”

Maryam Al Saffar, Head of Revenue protection, added: “Keolis MHI has offered me a platform to thrive in a senior managerial role and has also continuously empowered me through exceptional leadership and development programs. Their commitment to nurturing Emirati talent has allowed me to lead with confidence and drive innovation within our operations.” Engineer Mariam Al Marzooqi, an Emirati Engineer, shared her experience: “As the first Emirati Female engineer, Keolis MHI has provided me with the tools and opportunities to develop my skills and grow my career in a highly specialized field. The continuous support and access to global expertise have been instrumental in shaping my journey, empowering me to contribute to the rail sector’s advancement in the UAE.” As a key player in the industry, Keolis MHI provides various opportunities for Emirati women to excel and grow, leveraging the company’s global expertise to enhance their experience in the private sector. Such initiatives include specialized training programs, leadership development workshops, a dedicated Women in Rail Committee and hands-on experience across various aspects of rail management. These opportunities are designed to support Emirati women to take on key roles in operations, engineering, customer service, corporate management and more, ensuring they are at the forefront of the industry’s growth. In addition to professional development, Keolis MHI actively supports Emirati women in balancing their careers with personal commitments, offering flexible work arrangements and a supportive work environment that values their contributions.

As Keolis MHI continues to expand its footprint in the UAE and the wider region, the company remains committed to being a catalyst for change, driving the advancement of Emirati women in the rail sector. This commitment aligns with the UAE’s broader vision of empowering women across all sectors and contributing to the nation’s progress.