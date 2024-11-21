Kazim’s Fertility Barza unveils a new era in fertility wellness and innovation at UAE’s Next MasterMind Awards

With the commencement of the UAE’s Next MasterMind Awards and Conference Day 1 on November 2 at the iconic Al Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection, renowned reproductive health and fertility expert, Dr Nahla Kazim, delivered her keynote speech on the thought-provoking topic, 'The Enigma of the Reproductive Journeys of Women & Men'.

She explored the complexities and unique experiences that shape each individual’s fertility journey and emphasised a holistic approach towards reproductive health, recognising the emotional, physical, social and cultural dimensions. She also highlighted global fertility trends, the implications of the declining birth rates, and policy responses necessary to support families and enable countries to adapt to demographic changes. She shared that the UAE has progressively taken steps in the right direction in this context.

The MasterMind Awards & Conference 2024, celebrated with the crème de la crème of industries, is globally recognised for its dedication to honouring outstanding achievements that shape the future.

The unveiling of the exclusive launch of a unique endeavour took place on Day 2 of the UAE’s prestigious Next MasterMind Awards, on November 3. Dr Kazim announced the birth of her transformative initiative 'Kazim’s Fertility Barza' which, under her leadership, aims to revolutionise fertility wellness and empower individuals to take charge of their reproductive health.

Kazim’s Fertility Barza is dedicated to reshaping the landscape of reproductive health, well-being, fertility preservation and vitality, with happiness, longevity and the sustainability of thriving generations as the future goals shared with the country’s leadership. Embracing the cultural legacy of the UAE, it embodies the values of community empowerment, providing access to essential information, expertise, and guidance from trusted experts in the field. The organisation champions a comprehensive, science-based approach that respects the unique health and well-being needs of each individual.

Kazim’s Fertility Barza provides information and counselling on the multidimensional aspects that impact fertility, expert guidance on personalised reproductive health assessments, preventive measures to avert fertility decline, proactive fertility preservation, and tailored care plans. These services emphasise wellness, safety, and long-term reproductive health, while addressing the often-overlooked emotional challenges of fertility.

The goal of Kazim’s Fertility Barza is to set a new standard in fertility care that prioritises the physical, emotional and socio-cultural aspects of the reproductive journey. "We want to empower individuals and couples by providing them with expert counselling, access to the latest fertility enhancement options, and a supportive community that honours their journey towards parenthood.” Kazim’s Fertility Barza stands as a beacon of guidance, support, and excellence, offering hope and knowledge to those commencing their fertility journey, while honoring their health and wellbeing at every step. Founded by Dr Mansoor Al Obeidli and co-founder Dr Navana Kundu, the MasterMind Awards & Conference 2024 continues to set the standard for honouring excellence and innovation across industries worldwide. This year's event highlighted leaders like Dr Nahla Kazim, whose visionary leadership and transformative impact exemplify the highest standards of achievement. As the mega event came to a close, the buzz of excitement continued with the announcement of the UAE’s Next MasterMind Awards 2025 on February 22 and 23, spotlighting the giants in real estate developers and realty experts, investors and bankers, and legal experts and law firms.

