Kanoo Energy and Adage Automation launch new venture to advance UAE’s net-zero emissions goals

Kanoo Energy, a division of The Kanoo Group UAE, in collaboration with India’s Adage Automation—a leader in gas analytical solutions—have officially launched their joint venture, Adage Kanoo Analytical Industry (AKAI), on November 11, in the UAE.

This state-of-the-art facility marks a pivotal step forward for gas analytics in the GCC region, aligning seamlessly with the UAE’s commitment to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. The venture leverages Kanoo Energy’s deep regional expertise and Adage Automation’s technological prowess to provide tailored solutions for industries such as oil and gas, petrochemicals, and utilities.

AKAI will offer end-to-end services, including local design, engineering, and manufacturing, delivering customised solutions and on-the-ground support. By integrating advanced gas analytical technology with digitalisation and data analytics, AKAI will help industries enhance operational efficiency, improve safety, and ensure compliance with environmental standards.

Ali Abdulla Kanoo, president of Kanoo Industrial & Energy, emphasised the strategic significance of the partnership: "Our joint venture with Adage Automation underscores our commitment to delivering value-added services to key stakeholders. Establishing this advanced facility in the UAE enables us to meet the increasing analytical needs of the GCC, further solidifying our role as a trusted partner in the region." Dr Abhijit Chatterjee, CEO and co-founder of Adage Automation, expressed his enthusiasm: "We are proud to partner with Kanoo Energy. This collaboration combines Adage’s innovative technology with Kanoo’s local expertise, offering advanced gas analytical solutions tailored for the Gulf region. Our mission is clear: ‘Make in UAE for UAE and the World." Raman Marwaha, general manager of Kanoo Energy – UAE and Oman, highlighted the venture’s importance: "This partnership with Adage represents another milestone in our commitment to sustainable industrial practices and community development. By focusing on the ‘Make in UAE’ initiative, we are not only supporting local manufacturing but also fostering innovation and contributing to the region’s growth through this collaboration." Through AKAI, Kanoo Energy and Adage Automation are set to drive innovation in the gas analytics sector, reinforcing the UAE’s path toward achieving net-zero emissions and strengthening industrial sustainability across the GCC.

