Kamal Sood: Crafting stylish and elegant looks for celebrities

By Shagun Sharma Published: Wed 19 Jul 2023, 5:26 PM

Kamal Sood, an esteemed fashion designer in the industry, is widely recognised for her impeccable designs and her talent for dressing celebrities with her distinctive style. Renowned for seamlessly blending tradition with contemporary fashion, Sood has become a favourite among Bollywood stars. From Gulshan Grover to the influential couple Siddharth and Neha Kannan, Sood's creations have graced numerous red carpets and prestigious events, including the recently held IIFA 2023.

Sood embarked on her fashion journey fueled by a profound passion for design and an eye for intricate details. Her innate talent and unwavering dedication propelled her to establish her own label, which swiftly became synonymous with sophistication and glamour. The designer's approach to fashion is characterised by an enchanting fusion of traditional craftsmanship and modern silhouettes, resulting in an irresistible blend of elegance and contemporary appeal.

Among the fortunate celebrities who have experienced Sood's exquisite designs is Gulshan Grover, the renowned actor celebrated for his remarkable on-screen presence. Sood has played a pivotal role in curating Gulshan's iconic looks for various award shows and film premieres. With her expertise in selecting the perfect fabrics, embellishments, and cuts, Sood consistently enhances Grover's persona, elevating him to the status of a fashion icon.

Another celebrity duo privileged to wear Kamal Sood's creations is Siddharth and Neha Kannan. Siddharth Kannan, a popular television and radio host, and his wife Neha Kannan, a fashion influencer, have frequently been spotted donning Sood's outfits at high-profile events. The couple's fashion choices have consistently garnered praise for their elegance, with Sood's designs playing an instrumental role in their sartorial success.

The recent IIFA 2023 witnessed Siddharth and Neha Kannan stealing the spotlight in their stunning ensembles designed by Sood. Siddharth opted for a classic black tuxedo with subtle embellishments, flawlessly tailored to accentuate his charismatic persona. On the other hand, Neha wore a beautiful golden brown saree paired with a lovely handcrafted blouse, both meticulously designed by Sood. The saree seamlessly blended elegance with contemporary allure, while the intricately detailed and exquisitely crafted blouse became the highlight of Neha's ensemble.

Sood's exceptional ability to comprehend her clients' personalities and translate them into stunning ensembles has made her a highly sought-after designer in the industry. With meticulous attention to detail and an unwavering commitment to perfection, she ensures that each creation is a masterpiece. Whether it's a traditional Indian outfit or a contemporary Western ensemble, Sood's designs exude elegance, sophistication, and a touch of glamour.

In addition to dressing celebrities, the designer actively engages in philanthropic endeavours. Collaborating with various charitable organisations, she utilises her talent and influence to create a positive impact on society. Sood firmly believes in giving back to the community and employing fashion as a platform for social change.

In conclusion, Sood is an outstanding fashion designer renowned for her ability to create breathtaking designs that adorn celebrities with grace and style. From Gulshan Grover to Siddharth and Neha Kannan, her creations have left an indelible mark on the red carpets of prestigious events like the IIFA 2023. With her keen sense of aesthetics and craftsmanship, Sood continues to redefine the fashion landscape, leaving an enduring legacy in the industry for years to come.

— Shagun Sharma is an independent business journalist.