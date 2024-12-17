Kama Capital wins 'Fintech Company of the Year' award at Entrepreneur Middle East Awards 2024

Kama Capital has been honoured with the 'Fintech Company of the Year' title at the Entrepreneur Middle East Awards 2024, held at Sofitel Dubai, The Palm. The recognition underscores the company’s role in shaping the evolving landscape of financial services through innovative use of technology.

The award comes at a time when financial services are undergoing rapid transformation, with technology and data-driven solutions redefining how markets operate. Kama Capital’s integration of artificial intelligence and blockchain technologies has positioned it as a key player in this transition.

Speaking on the occasion, Razan Assaf, deputy CEO of Kama Capital, said: "This recognition reflects not just our efforts but the industry’s shift towards more adaptive and transparent financial systems. At Kama Capital, we aim to drive this progress forward."

Kama Capital’s focus on advanced technologies highlights significant trends reshaping the industry:

AI-Powered Tools: Enabling traders to analyse markets and make decisions with precision through real-time insights and predictive modelling.

Blockchain Integration: Enhancing trust and efficiency with secure, transparent transactions and seamless cross-border trading capabilities.

Automation: Reducing delays and errors in trading, improving overall market efficiency. Kama Capital has also gained prominence on the global stage. Earlier this year, it showcased its solutions at TechCrunch Disrupt in San Francisco, a premier technology conference. Additionally, the company will participate in the upcoming Global AI Show in Dubai, where it will contribute to discussions on the role of artificial intelligence in financial decision-making. Elena Kupriianova, chief marketing officer of Kama Capital, added: "This award signals the beginning of a new chapter in finance. “Tight spreads” just don’t cut it anymore, we are facing a new, much more picky generation of traders. Legacy brands, much like Jaguar in the automotive world, must reinvent themselves or risk being left behind. The future belongs to those who innovate daily, adopt advanced AI tools, and integrate cutting-edge tech to ensure transparency, efficiency, and security. We are on a mission to lead a new breed of traders, empowered by AI-driven technology to trade freely, intelligently, and without limits." The Entrepreneur Middle East Awards 2024 recognition highlights Kama Capital’s leadership in advancing fintech innovation. As the financial sector continues to evolve, the company’s commitment to transparency, technology, and client empowerment remains central to its operations.

