Kalyan Jewellers celebrates Akshaya Tritiya with mega-bonanza offers

Published: Mon 6 May 2024, 3:05 PM Last updated: Mon 6 May 2024, 3:06 PM

Kalyan Jewellers, one of the largest and most-trusted jewellery brands has recently announced mega-bonanza giveaways as part of its Akshaya Tritiya celebrations. Following a customer-centric approach, the jewellery brand has been offering exciting offers to ensure patrons gain maximum benefits on their jewellery purchases.

The jewellery brand is offering a two-gram gold coin on purchase of diamond or polki jewellery worth Dh6,000 and a one-gram gold coin free on purchase of platinum, precious stones and uncut jewellery worth Dh6,000 or diamond or polki jewellery worth between Dh4,000 – Dh5.999. Moreover, the jewellery brand is also offering a 1/2 gm gold coin free on gold jewellery purchases worth Dh6,000 or platinum, precious stones and uncut jewellery worth between Dh4,000 – Dh5,999. Also a 1/4 gm free gold coin on purchase of gold jewellery between Dh4,000 and Dh5,999. Apart from these offers, the brand has also launched an exciting array of new festive collections for their patrons.

Speaking on this occasion, Ramesh Kalyanaraman, executive director, Kalyan Jewellers, said: "Akshaya Tritiya is a special time for new beginnings and cherished traditions like family gift exchanges. At Kalyan Jewellers, we understand the deep emotional connection our customers have with jewellery and festivals. Through this exciting giveaway offers, we aim to enhance their celebrations by offering exceptional jewellery and enabling them to maximize benefits on their purchases."

To streamline the Akshaya Tritiya shopping experience, Kalyan Jewellers introduced an attractive pre-booking program so customers can conveniently select and place their jewellery orders in advance, ensuring a hassle-free pickup on or near the auspicious day. This initiative aims to alleviate the rush and long waits traditionally associated with the festival, offering their patrons a seamless and stress-free shopping experience. The pre-booking option also helps customers to stay protected against price hikes within that time period.

For more information on the brand, its collections and offers, visit www.kalyanjewellers.net/.