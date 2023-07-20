Kalyan Jewellers announces launch ‘Shop and Win 3 Tesla Cars’ campaign

Published: Thu 20 Jul 2023, 6:10 PM

Kalyan Jewellers has announced the launch of its ‘Shop and Win 3 Tesla Cars’ campaign. As part of this campaign, the brand’s patrons stand a chance to win a Tesla car on their jewellery purchases. The winners of the campaign will be chosen through a raffle.

This first-of-its-kind campaign will have customers receiving raffle coupons based on their jewellery purchases. Customers are entitled to receive one raffle coupon on purchase of gold jewellery worth Dh1,000, whereas on purchase of uncut, precious stone and diamond jewellery, the jewellery brand will be giving away two raffle coupons to patrons. This campaign marks the single largest offer of free Tesla Cars through a raffle draw in the GCC region. The offer is valid until September 19.

Speaking about the offer, Ramesh Kalyanaraman, executive director at Kalyan Jewellers, said: “At Kalyan Jewellers, our endeavour has been to enable our customers to extract maximum value from their purchases while providing a great shopping experience. We have been consistently taking major strides towards offering a holistic shopping experience to patrons. As an extension to this thought, we are delighted to announce the ‘Shop and Win Tesla Car’ campaign, offering patrons with an opportunity of a lifetime. We believe patrons will continue to shower their love and support for brand Kalyan Jewellers and make this initiative a huge success."

Kalyan Jewellers is committed to providing exceptional experiences and fostering a sense of delight for its valued patrons. Customers can avail the exciting range of offers along with benefits of Kalyan’s 4-Level Assurance Certification on their jewellery purchases, ensuring a seamless service-backed shopping experience. The jewellery retailed at Kalyan Jewellers go through multiple purity tests and patrons will also receive the Kalyan Jewellers 4-Level Assurance Certificate, which guarantees Purity, Free Lifetime Maintenance of ornaments, Detailed Product Information and Transparent Exchange and Buy-back policies. The certification is part of the brand’s commitment towards offering the very best to its loyalists.

For more information on the brand, its collections and offers, visit www.kalyanjewellers.net/.