Justice and Nia: Empowering youth and breaking barriers, now 'Forbes 30 Under 30' honourees

Published: Tue 5 Mar 2024, 2:46 PM

Justice Faith and Nia Faith, the sister duo behind Canada’s first inclusive dancewear brand and a global youth empowerment movement, have been named to the prestigious 'Forbes 30 Under 30' list for 2024.

The accolade celebrates their remarkable journey from launching a dancewear brand that champions inclusivity to inspiring young changemakers worldwide.

At the core of their endeavour, Justice and Nia pioneered dance apparel line Révolutionnaire, that champions inclusivity, resonating with a diverse audience and garnering a celebrity following. This brand, initiated to address the lack of diversity in dancewear, has rapidly ascended to fame, embodying more than just fashion but a movement for change, diversity, and empowerment.

Central to their cause, Justice, who excelled as the top graduate from Columbia University, and Nia, who holds a bachelor of fine arts from Howard University, have utilised their platform to educate, motivate, and activate youth towards social change. From organising donation drives benefiting thousands following natural disasters to leading community service events across North America, their impact resonates globally.

The Forbes recognition serves as a milestone, further amplifying their message as they prepare to share their insights at the Forbes 30/50 Women's Summit in Abu Dhabi from March 5-8. This event, uniting the world’s most influential women and leaders, offers a unique opportunity for Justice and Nia to network, collaborate, and inspire on a global stage.

Justice and Nia’s dedication to fostering a world where every young person feels empowered to make a difference is not just their mission—it's a movement that’s gaining momentum. As Forbes 30 Under 30 honourees, they stand at the forefront of a generation eager to challenge the status quo and drive meaningful change.

