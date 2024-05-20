Juno Spa brings the elegance and nostalgia of Turkish baths to Europe, Americas and the Gulf

Published: Mon 20 May 2024, 5:37 PM

Juno SPA Design & Manufacture, a premier designer and artisanal company specialising in customised spa products, is expanding its product range to hospitality providers in the Middle East and Gulf region. Under the guidance of owner Güner Yavuzer, the company aims to establish a new benchmark in spa design and production, serving a worldwide clientele seeking unparalleled quality and service. Juno SPA is committed to revitalising the elegance and nostalgia associated with Turkish baths (hammam), bringing a refreshed spa experience to the region.

With a focus on space-specific design and production, Juno SPA delivers bespoke solutions for hotels, social facilities, and individual projects. The company’s comprehensive offerings include Turkish Baths, saunas, steam rooms, salt rooms, snow rooms and pools, meticulously designed to meet the unique needs of each project.

We aim to build at least one hammam in every country

"Our recent meetings in Europe have revealed that knowledge of Turkish baths, or hammams, is quite limited compared to the Middle East. In countries like France, Malta, and Germany, people often associate hammams with mosaic-tiled steam rooms, which is a misconception that complicates the accurate architectural representation of Turkish baths," stated Yavuzer.

"When presenting designs to clients, we provide comprehensive information addressing questions such as 'Why does a spa facility need a Turkish bath?', 'What are the benefits of a hammam?', and 'What are the architectural characteristics of a Turkish bath?'. This ensures that hammams are properly understood and appreciated for their true value," he added.

Yavuzer mentioned that their goal is to build at least one hammam in every country to revive the thousand-year-old ritual, thanks to Juno SPA.

Juno handles large-scale projects on a turn-key basis Juno SPA has its own advanced production facility and a dedicated design team, enabling the company to handle projects of any scale with the precision that its clients demand. With over five thousand project references in 55 countries, Juno SPA has received international recognition for its superior craftsmanship and attention to detail. "We take pride in our ability to offer turnkey solutions, from concept to completion,” adds Yavuzer. "Our factory and architectural office, spanning five thousand square meters, combine our commitment to excellence with delivering projects at scale which is critical to the Middle East and Gulf markets." In addition to its innovative approach to spa design and production, Juno SPA remains dedicated to sustainability and social responsibility. The company continuously explores new technologies and applications to minimise environmental impact while maximising efficiency. Looking ahead, Juno SPA plans to expand its presence with a branch in the Americas, further solidifying its position as a global leader in the wellness industry.

Contact: Hakan Aksoy, global@juno.com.tr