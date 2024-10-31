Joyalukkas golden Diwali offers - Get free gold bars and more

Diwali is not only a time of celebrations and lights but also a period that symbolizes prosperity and auspiciousness, making it the perfect occasion for jewellery shopping. Joyalukkas, the World’s Favourite Jeweller, is once again at the heart of these celebrations, inviting customers to experience a "Golden Diwali" like never before. Starting today until November 3, Joyalukkas is offering customers in the UAE a host of incredible offers. Customers can avail of exclusive gifts, including a free 1gm (24k) Lakshmi idol or gold bar on diamond and precious stone jewellery purchases worth Dh5,000, and a free 1gm (24k) Lakshmi idol or gold bar on gold jewellery purchases worth AED 20,000. For those opting for diamond and precious stone jewellery purchases worth Dh3,000, a free 500mg (24k) gold bar awaits, while gold jewellery purchased worth Dh3,000 on October 29 will receive a free 200mg (22k) gold coin.

Adding to the excitement, Joyalukkas is offering customers a 0 per cent deduction on old gold exchanges and no making charges on 8gm gold coins. The festive season also brings a valuable opportunity to lock in today’s gold rate with just a 10% advance payment, ensuring the best value for every purchase.

Speaking at the announcement, John Paul Alukkas, managing director of Joyalukkas Group, said: “Diwali is a festival that holds deep significance for millions of people around the world. It’s a time of joy, prosperity, and the celebration of new beginnings. We are delighted to bring our customers a Golden Diwali with exclusive offers and beautiful collections, ensuring their festivities are as bright and memorable as possible. The free gold bar on shopping is our auspicious gift for all shoppers.”

Joyalukkas continues to set the benchmark for festive jewellery shopping with its new, exclusive Diwali collection. Featuring a range of exquisite designs that cater to every taste, the collection promises to add a touch of elegance and festive cheer to your Diwali celebrations. Joyalukkas is one of the most preferred destinations for festival and celebration shopping because they understand and embrace the festive spirit with offers that bring unmatched value and joy. Visit your nearest Joyalukkas showroom or shop online today to explore the "Joyalukkas Golden Diwali" offers and find the perfect jewellery designs and collections to celebrate the festival of lights. These Diwali offers will be available across all Joyalukkas showrooms in the UAE.

