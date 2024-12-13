Joyalukkas Diamond Fest: Win Dh1.5 million and assured gold coins this DSF

Joyalukkas, the world’s favourite jeweller, is set to dazzle customers with its extraordinary Diamond Fest, reaffirming its dedication to excellence and customer delight. Running from December 6, 2024 to January 5, 2025, this exciting promotion spans across the UAE and other countries, including Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, Singapore, and Malaysia. The Diamond Fest offers shoppers incredible opportunities to celebrate the festive season in style.

Customers purchasing diamond jewellery worth Dh5,000 or more will receive a 1-gram 22K gold coin, while those spending Dh3,000 or more on diamond jewellery will be rewarded with a 0.5-gram 22K gold coin.

Additional benefits include 100 per cent value on old gold and diamond exchanges. For those shopping at Joyalukkas outlets in Dubai, there’s an exclusive opportunity to participate in a raffle for a grand prize of Dh1.5 million in gold, in celebration of the 30th anniversary of the Dubai Shopping Festival. To mark this festive occasion, Joyalukkas has unveiled exclusive jewellery collections, featuring breathtaking designs under its popular Pride Diamond Collection. Shoppers can explore an array of mesmerising designs across all Joyalukkas showrooms. John Paul Alukkas, managing director of Joyalukkas Jewellery, shared his enthusiasm, stating, "Diamond Fest is a celebration of timeless pieces crafted specifically for the festive season. There’s something for everyone during this amazing time, and we aim to create truly unforgettable memories and exciting winning opportunities for all our customers."

With its exclusive new collections and irresistible offers, Joyalukkas continues its legacy of creating timeless jewellery that adds a touch of sparkle to every celebration.