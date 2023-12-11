Joy Studios: Redefining family entertainment with traditional values

Published: Mon 11 Dec 2023, 4:32 PM Last updated: Mon 11 Dec 2023, 4:34 PM

In an era where remakes and contemporary films deviate from the tales that once captivated hearts without reservation, Joy Studios emerges as a breath of fresh air in the animation landscape. Founded in the Middle East, Joy Studios is dedicated to reclaiming the essence of classic storytelling. This new English animation studio is crafting content that embodies traditional values, allowing families to enjoy movie nights without the concern of navigating through uncomfortable or difficult themes and conversations.

For an industry that often grapples with political correctness and shifting values, the founders of Joy Studios share a commitment to traditional storytelling: "We are here to create animations that honour the time-tested values our audiences hold dear," says Fabian Jude Martin. "There is no need to complicate the simple pleasure of a family movie night," adds Elena Solina, affirming the studio's pledge to deliver content that delights without discomfort.

Joy Studios' approach is a testament to their belief that animation can still be a safe, inclusive, and joyful experience without compromising on the integrity of its message. As they pave the way for this new direction in English animation, Joy Studios is set to become a safe haven for families seeking content that aligns with their values and expectations for wholesome entertainment.

Setting the stage for this innovative journey, Martin, with his pioneering contributions, andSolina, with her strategic leadership, guide Joy Studios to inspire and entertain a global audience.

As Joy Studios prepares for the grand opening of its flagship studio in the Middle East and the release of three new animations in 2024, it stands poised to become a leader in innovative, sustainable, and culturally rich entertainment that resonates with audiences worldwide, without the need for any disclaimer.

