Join Asha’s on a culinary journey to celebrate UAE’s glorious 52nd National Day

Published: Fri 1 Dec 2023, 5:58 PM

This National Day, let your taste buds celebrate the spirit of the nation with the irresistible National Day inspired menu curated by Asha’s executive chef Juber, which features a striking blend of Indian and Emirati touches. This lavish spread is a fusion of patriotism and opulence.

His culinary masterpiece includes Chicken Tikka crafted in the vibrant colours of the UAE flag, baklawa chaat, Lobster Tikka Biryani, lamb koobideh kebab and many more. Don’t forget to savour the iconic mouth-watering rose milk cake to end the celebration on a sweet note.

As unique as her voice, the world-renowned Indian singer and actor, Asha Bhosle is the driving force behind this multi award-winning restaurant. Bhosle still personally oversees the work of the restaurants’ spice master to ensure the essence of her culinary philosophy is imprinted in every kitchen and in the experience of every diner.

Established in the year 2002, Asha’s pairs an authentic north-western contemporary Indian food with unparalleled service and modern seating within an intimate ambience – a setting truly reflective of its 20 years of achievements.

The National Day menu is valid until December 10, so gather your loved ones and embark on a patriotic culinary journey!

Location: Pyramids, Wafi City, Oud Metha, Dubai

Contact: +971 4 324 410

Visit: www.ashasrestaurants.com