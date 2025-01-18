January thrills with Big Ticket: Guaranteed prizes and weekly millionaire draws

Big Ticket kicks off 2025 with an impressive lineup of prizes, making January a month filled with thrilling opportunities. From a monumental jackpot to weekly millionaire draws and luxury car giveaways, there’s something for everyone to enjoy!

At the center of this month’s celebration is the grand Dh25 million jackpot, an incredible prize that could make 2025 unforgettable. Adding to the excitement, Big Ticket is hosting weekly draws throughout January, where one lucky winner will take home Dh1 million each week, creating a total of four new millionaires by month’s end.

That’s not all! The fan-favourite Big Win Contest is offering participants a shot at competing in February’s live finale. To enter, simply purchase two or more tickets in one transaction before January 26. Four finalists will then be chosen to join the live contest on February 3, where guaranteed cash prizes ranging from Dh20,000 to Dh150,000 await the winners.

For car enthusiasts, Big Ticket has even more in store. For the price of only Dh150 per ticket, the stunning BMW M440i will go to a lucky winner during the February 3 live draw, while the elegant Range Rover Velar is set to be won during the March 3 live draw.

This January, Big Ticket is your gateway to extraordinary moments and unforgettable rewards. Whether it’s claiming the grand prize, becoming a weekly millionaire, or driving away in a luxury car, the opportunities are endless. Tickets are available online at www.bigticket.ae or at counters located in Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport. Stay updated with all the latest announcements and prize draws by following Big Ticket on social media. Don’t miss your chance to make this New Year your luckiest yet! Upcoming Weekly Millionaire E-draw Dates