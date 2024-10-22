Janhavi Deodhar becomes India and UAE's youngest female PADI course director

Janhavi's passion for the underwater world began at a young age, igniting at 16 in her hometown, Malvan.

Janhavi Deodhar, a 23-year-old from Malvan, Maharashtra, has made a splash in the world of scuba diving industry by becoming the youngest female PADI Course Director in both India and the UAE.

This remarkable achievement breaks down barriers and paves the way for future generations of scuba divers.

Janhavi's passion for the underwater world began at a young age, igniting at 16 in her hometown, Malvan. Driven by an insatiable curiosity, she embarked on a rigorous training programme to earn her scuba diving certifications.

By 20, she became one of the youngest PADI female speciality instructor from India, a feat chronicled on the PADI blog in 2022. Her dedication and talent propelled her through the ranks of the diving industry. As the youngest and first female Indian PADI course director, Janhavi now trains and certifies aspiring scuba divers.

Her role encompasses teaching a wide range of scuba divers, from beginners to pro levels, ensuring their students' safety and well-being.

Her expertise and enthusiasm have made her a sought-after instructor, mentoring countless individuals in their underwater adventures and professional careers.

By shattering this glass ceiling, she not only inspires young upcoming generation of scuba divers to chase their dreams but also fosters a more diverse and inclusive diving community.

Her journey is a testament to her unwavering determination, hard work, and unwavering self-belief. It serves as a powerful reminder that with passion, dedication, and a willingness to take risks, anything is achievable.

"The ocean's vastness, mysteries, and silent beauty have always captivated me," Janhavi reflects.

"I started diving young, mesmerized by the underwater world and its incredible inhabitants. What began as a passion quickly morphed into a desire to share this experience, to guide others on their own underwater journeys."

Janhavi expresses immense gratitude to her friend and colleague Mudasir Wajid, who is also PADI course director, for his unwavering support and belief in her potential.

His mentorship played a pivotal role throughout her journey. From encouraging her to become an IDC Staff Instructor to guiding her through every step of the course director program, Wajid’s expertise and unwavering support proved invaluable.

The training path to becoming a Course Director is demanding, requiring extensive training and unwavering commitment. However, the challenges were even greater for a young woman in a male-dominated field.

She faced scepticism, doubt, and the weight of expectations. Yet, she remained determined to prove that age and gender wouldn't hinder her dreams. Janhavi poured her heart and soul into honing her skills.

The UAE: A second home and a platform for achievement

The last three years living in the UAE have been an enriching experience for Janhavi. This vibrant country became her second home, offering countless opportunities. Notably, it was here that she achieved her biggest accomplishment – becoming the youngest Indian female PADI course director. The fact that the CDTC 2024 (Course Director Training Course) was held in Fujairah for the first time in PADI history made this achievement even more special. When the results were announced, and she learned she had become the youngest Indian female PADI course director, it felt like a culmination of her dedication, passion, and hard work. "This wasn't just an achievement; it was a victory for all women who dare to dream big and push boundaries." Janhavi expresses her profound gratitude to the incredible PADI staff who made the CDTC an unforgettable experience with their exceptional support, guidance, and expertise. She also extends her deepest gratitude to her parents and family for their unwavering love, support, and encouragement throughout her journey during this monumental milestone in her life. “Their support has given me the strength and confidence to reach this point. I'm truly blessed to have such a wonderful family,” Janhavi reflects. Now, as Janhavi stands before her students, eager to learn and embark on their own diving journeys, she carries the weight of their aspirations. Her responsibility is to guide them with the same passion and dedication that fuelled her own journey.

Her hope is that her story will inspire other young women, showing them that anything is possible if they dare to dream big and dive deep into their passions.