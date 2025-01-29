Invenger expands to the Middle East with new brand Inkimos

Leading global IT company Invenger has launched its operations in the Middle East under the brand name Inkimos, marking a strategic move into one of the most dynamic technology markets in the world.

Tailored to meet the demands of the region’s rapidly evolving industries, Inkimos delivers transformative AI and cloud solutions that empower businesses to thrive in the digital age.

Inkimos is set to be a game-changer for businesses in the Middle East, offering advanced IT solutions that enhance efficiency and scalability. With the UAE at the forefront of digital transformation, the brand is poised to support industries seeking innovative technologies to stay ahead in an increasingly competitive market.

“The Middle East, particularly the UAE, presents an exciting opportunity for transformative technologies,” shares Krishna Mohan Pai, founder of Inkimos.

“Through Inkimos, we aim to provide cutting-edge AI and cloud-driven solutions that empower businesses to streamline operations and embrace the future of technology.”

Invenger’s impressive global track record spans over 18 years, with a legacy of excellence in industries such as finance, insurance, and manufacturing. Building on this expertise, Inkimos offers bespoke ERP, CRM, AI solutions, and secure cloud services, tailored to the unique needs of the Middle Eastern market. Already making waves, I Inkimos recently partnered with a UAE-based rubber manufacturer to implement a next-generation ERP system. Infused with AI capabilities, the solution reduced production downtime by 30 per cent, highlighting Inkimos’ ability to deliver impactful results. The Middle East is witnessing unprecedented growth in IT spending, driven by the adoption of AI and cloud technologies. Inkimos’ localised strategies and innovative solutions position it as a trusted partner for businesses navigating this transformation. The brand’s proprietary AI algorithms and scalable platforms empower clients with actionable insights, ensuring sustainable growth across industries including manufacturing, retail, logistics, and financial services. IInkimos is not just about technology — it’s about people. By investing in local talent and collaborating with regional institutions, the brand is committed to building a robust ecosystem of tech innovators in the Middle East. Industry 4.0 represents the next stage in the evolution of technology, where AI, cloud computing, and advanced data analytics are transforming industries worldwide. These technologies are not just tools but enablers of smarter operations, enhanced decision-making, and sustainable growth. Inkimos is committed to bringing these innovations to the forefront, helping industries in the Middle East embrace the future and thrive in a digital-first world.

Operating across six countries with a large talent pool, Invenger has been at the forefront of IT innovation for nearly two decades. The launch of Inkimos marks another bold step in the company’s mission to deliver transformative solutions worldwide.